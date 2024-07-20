Review: C. Thomas Howell displays his ‘American Storyteller’ artistry in his debut solo album

C. Thomas Howell. Photo Courtesy of Judd Sather Photography.

Actor and musician C. Thomas Howell (“The Outsiders”) showcases his “American Storyteller” artistry in his debut solo album.

Affectionately known as Tommy Howell, he is able to take his fans and listeners on a journey through music as he explores his songwriting craft.

His LP opens with “Whiskey Demon,” which has an outlaw country vibe to it, and it tackles the subject matter of the repercussions derived from alcoholism, and taking accountability to tame those demons.

It immediately breaks into “Rose Hill,” which was inspired by a visit to the historic cemetery in Macon, Georgia, as well as the spitfire “Lady Luck,” where he displays his rich, raspy vocals.

Howell picks up the pace with the up-tempo “Miss Maybelle” and the blues-soaked “Raised by Wolves.” He gives us a musical history lesson with the unapologetic “’88” and he continues to keep it real with “Cold Dead Hands.”

Howell is able to provide some feel-good escapism with the witty and carefree autobiographical “Hell of a Life,” where he tips his hat to Patrick Swayze (whom Howell taught how to rope and how to ride).

After the stirring ballad “Hope I Ain’t Dead,” it closes with “Possessed” and the harmonica-driven “Ponygirl,” which is this journalist’s personal favorite tune on the collection.

With “Ponygirl,” vocally and melodically, the listener can recall “Don Quixote” by the late but great Gordon Lightfoot, which ought to be taken as a major compliment. In this love song, the cowboy is looking for his significant other… and it will certainly strike a chord with any fans of “The Outsiders.”

“American Storyteller” is available on vinyl and digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, C. Thomas Howell delivers on his breakthrough solo album “American Storyteller,” which is sheer bliss.

Each song has its own identity, and as a whole, the record encompasses elements of indie, country, folk, Americana, singer-songwriter, acoustic, alternative and adult contemporary music.

Grab a bottle of wine or bourbon, and allow C. Thomas Howell to lure you in this collection. “American Storyteller” garners two thumbs up. Well done.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger that his upcoming sophomore studio album will be just as noteworthy from a vocal, lyrical, and sonic standpoint.

To learn more about singer-songwriter C. Thomas Howell and his music, visit his official homepage.