Review: ‘Bye Bye Tiberias,’ starring Hiam Abbass, is a new documentary by Lina Soualem

Hiam Abbass and Lina Soualem in 'Bye Bye Tiberias.' Photo Credit: Frida Marzouk

“Bye Bye Tiberias,” starring Emmy nominee HIam Abbass (“Succession”) is a new documentary directed by Lina Soualem.

In her early 20s, Hiam Abbass left her native Palestinian village to follow her dream of becoming an actress in Europe, leaving behind her mother, grandmother, and seven sisters.

30 years later, her filmmaker daughter Lina returns with her to the village and questions for the first time her mother’s bold choices, her chosen exile and the way the women in their family influenced both their lives.

It is set between past and present, and pieces together images of today, family footage from the nineties and historical archives to portray four generations of daring Palestinian women who keep their story and legacy alive through the strength of their bonds, despite exile, dispossession, and heartbreak.

It is an important story that needs to be told, especially with a subject matter and location (Palestine) that it timely and relevant in the news these days. This poignant movie is in memory of Nemat Tabari Abbas, Um Ali, and Hosnieh.

The Verdict

Overall, Hiam Abbass and Lina Soualem released a well-crafted and moving film that will certainly spark many conversations among theatergoers. They are able to take their audience on an intimate and personal journey through filmmaking.

There is a rawness and authenticity to this documentary, especially as it explores family dynamics and lineage while delving through their legacy of separation and exile.

It was expertly shot by Lina Soualem, who synthesized everything neatly together by using the archived footage and the present moments.

Hiam Abbass will sustain the viewer’s attention for its entire 80 minute duration. By the end, the audience will be drenched in a wide spectrum of emotions. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating.