Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: ‘Bye Bye Tiberias,’ starring Hiam Abbass, is a new documentary by Lina Soualem

“Bye Bye Tiberias,” starring Emmy nominee HIam Abbass (“Succession”) is a new documentary directed by Lina Soualem.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Hiam Abbass and Lina Soualem in 'Bye Bye Tiberias'
Hiam Abbass and Lina Soualem in 'Bye Bye Tiberias.' Photo Credit: Frida Marzouk
Hiam Abbass and Lina Soualem in 'Bye Bye Tiberias.' Photo Credit: Frida Marzouk

“Bye Bye Tiberias,” starring Emmy nominee HIam Abbass (“Succession”) is a new documentary directed by Lina Soualem.

In her early 20s, Hiam Abbass left her native Palestinian village to follow her dream of becoming an actress in Europe, leaving behind her mother, grandmother, and seven sisters.

30 years later, her filmmaker daughter Lina returns with her to the village and questions for the first time her mother’s bold choices, her chosen exile and the way the women in their family influenced both their lives.

It is set between past and present, and pieces together images of today, family footage from the nineties and historical archives to portray four generations of daring Palestinian women who keep their story and legacy alive through the strength of their bonds, despite exile, dispossession, and heartbreak.   

It is an important story that needs to be told, especially with a subject matter and location (Palestine) that it timely and relevant in the news these days. This poignant movie is in memory of Nemat Tabari Abbas, Um Ali, and Hosnieh.

The Verdict

Overall, Hiam Abbass and Lina Soualem released a well-crafted and moving film that will certainly spark many conversations among theatergoers. They are able to take their audience on an intimate and personal journey through filmmaking.

There is a rawness and authenticity to this documentary, especially as it explores family dynamics and lineage while delving through their legacy of separation and exile.

It was expertly shot by Lina Soualem, who synthesized everything neatly together by using the archived footage and the present moments.

Hiam Abbass will sustain the viewer’s attention for its entire 80 minute duration. By the end, the audience will be drenched in a wide spectrum of emotions. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating.

In this article:Bye Bye Tiberias, Documentary, Exile, Family, Film, hiam abbass, lina soualem, lineage, Movie, Palestine, separation, succession
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 20,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Residents of the area around Schiphol, a densely populated zone, have regularly complained about the airport's noise nuisance Residents of the area around Schiphol, a densely populated zone, have regularly complained about the airport's noise nuisance

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Noise pollution — A deafening killer, getting worse?

Solution: stop the noise before it starts.

16 hours ago

Tech & Science

The New York Times takes on OpenAI and Microsoft

An important aspect under scrutiny is the "fair use" doctrine in intellectual property law.

16 hours ago
Fed members expected that interest rates would need to remain high "for some time" Fed members expected that interest rates would need to remain high "for some time"

Business

US interest rates likely to stay high ‘for some time’: Fed minutes

Fed members expected that interest rates would need to remain high "for some time" - Copyright AFP Brendan SMIALOWSKIUS Federal Reserve officials expect interest...

20 hours ago
Simple, but highly addictive, Tetris has been part of the cultural landscape for decades, and now a US teen has beaten it, playing until the code freezes Simple, but highly addictive, Tetris has been part of the cultural landscape for decades, and now a US teen has beaten it, playing until the code freezes

Tech & Science

US teen becomes first human to beat Tetris

Willis Gibson, 13, a gamer known as "blue scuti," became the first human to reach the "kill screen" of the Nintendo version of the...

26 mins ago