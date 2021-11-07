Review: Buckcherry rocks hard at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall on Long Island

Buckcherry. Photo Courtesy of Atom Splitter PR

On November 6, the rock group Buckcherry headlined Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island, New York, as part of their “Hellbound” tour. Digital Journal has the recap.

Revel 9 and Brand of Julez were able to warm up the stage for Buckcherry with their killer and riveting opening sets.

Brand of Julez, in particular, was superb. Band members Julez Samora, Brandon Zamora, guitarist Lance Joseph Barnewold, and drummer Chris Nichols rocked their set with their six upbeat songs, which included their latest single, the refreshing “Take It All Away,” which is available on Apple Music.

Buckcherry

Buckcherry kicked off their high-adrenaline set with “54321” and it was followed by their spitfire single “So Hott,” and “Ridin’.”

“All right, welcome to the ‘Hellbound Tour’,” said lead singer Josh Todd.

They immediately broke into “Out of Line” and their unapologetic “Lit Up.” “Tight Pants” was upbeat and electrifying.

“We’ve been in this game for 23 fucking years now,” he said. “We are Buckcherry, we are from Los Angeles, California. We are from the fucking West Coast, not the East Coast.”

It is evident that Buckcherry performed a lot of material from their “Hellbound” album, which was produced by Marti Frederiksen, who previously produced the band’s fourth album, “Black Butterfly,” he and co-wrote one of their biggest hits “Sorry.” Frederiksen co-wrote the majority of “Hellbound” along with Josh Todd and guitarist Stevie D. The album was recorded in Nashville back in November of 2020.

He shared the story behind the title track “Hellbound,” and immediately broke into “Somebody Fucked With Me” and the uncompromising “Wasting No More Time,” which were sheer bliss.

“I need some fucking bass, help me out,” he said. “I can’t fucking hear you Strong Island,” he added but then the crowd rectified that and broke into a raucous response.

“Crazy Bitch” was the fan-favorite song of the evening, and the crowd was reciting the lyrics verbatim. Equally noteworthy was their smash hit “Sorry.”

Buckcherry’s rendition of Bryan Adams’ “Summer of ’69” was enthralling and vibrant, and everybody sang along with them. They closed their set with “Dead,” where they left their diehard fans yearning for more rock music.

“Hellbound” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Buckcherry rocked hard at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall on Long Island. Their songs were upbeat, badass, and fun. Josh Todd proved that he is a very versatile and charismatic lead singer and frontman. They are worth seeing live whenever they come to town, and their live set garnered 4.5 out of 5 stars.

