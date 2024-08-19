Review: Bryan Craig has an intimate MB ‘State of Mind’ conversation with Maurice Benard

Bryan Craig and Maurice Benard of 'General Hospital.' Photo Courtesy of ABC

Two-time Emmy award-winning actor Bryan Craig (“General Hospital)” had an intimate MB “State of Mind” episode with Maurice Benard, which was taped in front of a live audience.

A three-time Emmy winner in his own right, Maurice Benard is known for playing the role of patriarch Sonny Corinthos on “General Hospital” for the past 31 years. Craig played his on-screen son, Morgan Corinthos, and Craig recently returned to the ABC soap opera.

Bryan Craig joined Maurice Benard to record this episode of “State of Mind,” which focuses on mental health, in front of a live audience during “General Hospital” Fan Club Weekend in Los Angeles, California.

Bryan opened up about a time in his life where he was dealing with being in a relationship with a narcissist and the dramatic way it ended, which almost cost him his life.

They spoke about Bryan’s return to “General Hospital,” as Morgan, in a recent episode that was filmed immediately following Maurice’s latest battle with anxiety.

They didn’t hold anything back, and Benard and Craig shared their first impressions working together as father and son on the show (and the tips Benard gave him to make his scenes even better).

Benard also praised Bryan Craig as one of the greatest actors he ever had the pleasure of working with.

Their entire informed conversation may be seen below.

This “State of Mind” episode featured a Question and Answer (Q & A) session with the fans that attended the live event, and it truly was deep and food for thought for all.

