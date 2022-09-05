Review: ‘Broken Hearted’ is a witty and compelling indie film

Chris Matteis and Irene Jean Santos in 'Broken Hearted.' Photo Courtesy of 'Broken Hearted'

“Broken Hearted,” starring Chris Matteis and Irene Jean Santos, is a witty and compelling independent film.

It was written and directed by Joseph Ammendolea. In this film, Brian (played by Chris Matteis) is a Ph.D. student who thinks his life is figured out until he meets Michelle (Irene Jean Santos) who is coming out of a toxic relationship.

Both of their worlds are flipped upside down while they try to navigate their feelings for one another. It’s a dramedy comprised of a soundtrack from the most gifted independently produced musicians throughout the world.

It is a raw and authentic representation of the challenges that people endure in the dating world, in an effort to form new relationships.

Chris Matteis (“Aidy Kane”) is superb as Brian, and he steals every scene he is in. His luminous acting partner Irene Jean Santos is just as fabulous as Michelle. Jennifer Cové also delivers a powerhouse performance as Stacy. Everybody in the cast of “Broken Hearted” was memorable.

The musical score is enthralling and vivacious; moreover, the script was warm, relevant, and relatable (and it doesn’t sugarcoat things in life). This indie movie sustains the audience’s attention for its entire duration. Well done.

“Broken Hearted” is available on Amazon Prime Video.