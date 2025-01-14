Review: ‘Broadway Goes Bossa’ Nova at The Green Room 42 in New York

Juliette Ojeda. Photo Courtesy of Juliette Ojeda.

On Sunday, January 12th, “Broadway Goes Bossa,” created by Jorden Amir and Juliette Ojeda, took place at The Green Room 42 in New York City, for a good turnout.

This event was produced and hosted by Jorden Amir (“What If?”) and Juliette Ojeda. Amir also served as musical director, and he was responsible for the arrangements along with John Mackie and Jayla McClennan.

Aside from Amir on the piano, the band consisted of Cort Baussmann on the trumpet, Nolan McCullough on reeds, Lindsay Rosenberg on bass, Thomas Moro Sanders on guitar, Celia Sieckert on the cello, and Evan Stroessner on the drums.

Show

Actors Benji Santiago (“The Notebook”) and Juliette Ojeda (“The Notebook”) kicked off the show with a soaring version of “People” from “Funny Girl,” which was well-received. The number was clearly inspired by Barbra Streisand and Stevie Wonder, and they were able to pay a fitting homage to them.

Ojeda, who hosted this evening, went on to thank everybody for “coming out tonight.”

Charlie J. Webb. Photo Courtesy of Charlie J. Webb

Charlie Webb (“The Notebook”) nailed a smooth rendition “Corner of the Sky” from “Pippin,” where he showcased his rich, rumbling voice (and his solid control). “Hi, I’m Charlie. I was also in ‘The Notebook’ along with Juliette and Benji,” Webb said, prior to noting that “Corner of the Sky” was “the first song he ever heard” before he “started auditioning in high school.”

Halle Just performed “I’m Not That Girl” from “Wicked,” and does a stunning job.

Abby McDonough serenaded the audience to “Somewhere That’s Green” from “Little Shop Of Horrors.”

Amelie Jacobs belted out “I Know Things Now” from “Into the Woods,” and Abby McDonough returned to the stage for a killer duet with Keegan Sells on “What Is It About Her?” from “The Wild Party.”

Isabella Gueck delivered an expressive and glorious version of “Not While I’m Around” from “Sweeney Todd.”

Kevin William Paul at The Green Room 42. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

Kevin William Paul (“The Outsiders”) delighted in the up-tempo swing “Moving Too Far” from the Broadway musical “The Last Five Years,” where his voice was smooth as silk, and the viewer could recall a young Michael Bublé meets Jeremy Jordan.

Juliette Ojeda returned to the stage and performed an enthralling jazzy cover of Ingrid Michaelson’s “If This is Love” from “The Notebook.”

Benji Santiago and Rishi Golani joined forces for a duet of “Nature Boy” and “I Don’t Care Much” from “Cabaret.”

Benji Santiago. Photo Courtesy of Benji Santiago.

Alyssa Wray of “American Idol” closed the show by bringing them “Home” with the classic number from “The Wiz,” where she channeled her inner Stephanie Mills, and she nailed it, leaving everyone in awe of her powerhouse pipes.

The Verdict

Overall, “Broadway Goes Bossa” was an engaging, fun, and entertaining event at The Green Room 42 in Manhattan. All of these arrangements in a jazz style were sheer bliss, so kudos to Jorden Amir for a job well done.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger for more quality “Broadway Goes Bossa” events to come in the future.

Even though some of the performers may have appeared a little bit nervous as they took the stage (and understandably so), their talents and vibrant personalities prevailed all around.

Each artist brought something unique to the show, and they proved that they were all gifted in their own right. This show garnered an A rating. Well done.

To learn more about “Broadway Goes Bossa,” check out its Instagram page.