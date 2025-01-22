Connect with us

Review: Broadway and film stars join forces at ‘Concert for America’ benefit event at The Town Hall in New York

On Monday, January 20th, producers Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson hosted the “Concert for America” at The Town Hall in New York City.
Markos Papadatos

Published

New York performers at The Town Hall for 'Concert for America'
New York performers at The Town Hall for 'Concert for America.' Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder, Getty Images for Concert for America.
This was a bi-coastal benefit that coincided with Inauguration Day, and it featured musical and comedic performances from film and Broadway performers, as well as moving stories and messages from the people on the front lines.

The proceeds from this event raised funds for the California Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports the wildfire recovery efforts.

Concert for America was created and organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson in conjunction with the nonprofit Your Kids, Our Kids.

The performers at this New York benefit included Ali Stroker, Anika Larsen, Ann Harada, Arielle Jacobs, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Cecily Strong, Hennessy Winkler, Ingrid Michaelson, Jessica Vosk, Judy Gold, Judy Kuhn, Julia Murney, Julie Benko, Keala Settle, Kelli O’Hara, Lili Thomas, Lilli Cooper, Liz Callaway, Lorna Courtney, Merle Dandridge, Nina West, Norbert Leo Butz, Paul Castree, Pearl Sun, Peppermint, Piper Perabo, Samantha Williams, Shayna Steele, and Ta’Nika Gibson, among others.

This year’s program began with the whole cast performing the inspirational “What The World Needs Now” and they concluded the show with “Let The Sunshine In,” thus leaving the fans feeling positive, joyful, and hopeful.

Additional creative team members were the following: director and choreographer Luis Salgado, production stage manager Linda Marvel, sound designer Shannon Slaton, lighting designer Keith Truax, associate producer David Katz, general manager Maria DiDia, and livestream directors Debbie Miller (New York) and Paul Miller (Los Angeles).

The Verdict

Overall, “Concert for America” was a warm and enthralling evening of entertainment at The Town Hall in New York, which raising money for philanthropic causes.

Not only did this benefit give people much-needed hope, but it inspired them to help with various aspects of social justice.

All of the performers brought something different, unique, and refreshing to the show. There was a feeling of unity, solidarity, and empowerment in the venue like no other.

To learn more about “Concert for America,” check out its official website.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 22,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

