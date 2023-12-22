Connect with us

Review: Brittany Underwood and Jonathan Stoddard star in ‘A Royal Christmas Holiday’

Actors Brittany Underwood and Jonathan Stoddard star in the new original holiday movie “A Royal Christmas Holiday.”
Jonathan Stoddard and Brittany Underwood in 'A Royal Christmas Holiday'
Jonathan Stoddard and Brittany Underwood in 'A Royal Christmas Holiday.' Photo Courtesy of Great American Family
It will premiere on Saturday, December 23 on Great American Family. The film was written and directed by Fred Olen Ray.

The synopsis is: In search of her big break, a reporter named Katie (played by Brittany Underwood) arranges a Christmas interview with Jonathan, a European Prince (portrayed by Jonathan Stoddard) visiting the states.

Katie was sent to New York on assignment and their worlds collide during the holidays, and they discover love and what matters the most at Christmas. Will the reporter’s big story become her love story?

It is neat to see Brittany Underwood as a brunette, and she is effervescent in the role of Katie.

Despite playing an impetuous prince, Jonathan Stoddard is charming for the part, and he nails the foreign accent.

William Baldwin, Charlene Amoia, and Meredith Thomas also star as Jerrod, Marcy, and Carol respectively.

The Verdict

Overall, “A Royal Christmas Holiday” is an appealing new original Great American Family rom-com. It is worth watching along with some hot tea or hot cocoa on the couch this weekend. Allow Jonathan Stoddard and Brittany Underwood to lure you in this holiday adventure. It garners two thumbs up.

Markos Papadatos
Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 20,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

