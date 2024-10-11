Connect with us

Review: Brittany Carel, Meredith Thomas, and Tom Sandoval star in ‘A Nanny to Die For’ on Peacock

On October 11th, “A Nanny to Die For Die,” starring Brittany Carel, Meredith Thomas, and Tom Sandoval, premiered on Peacock.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Meredith Thomas and Robert Brian Wilson in 'A Nanny to Die For.' Photo Courtesy of Peacock.
David DeCoteau directed the thriller from a screenplay by Adam Rockoff.

The synopsis is: Sarah (Meredith Thomas) makes the brave choice to go back to work and hires a young woman named Jasmine to help out around the house and with her 13-year-old daughter.

While she seems like the perfect nanny, Jasmine (Brittany Carel) has a secret past with Sarah and is determined to ruin this loving family.

Tom Sandoval is vivacious as Tommy, while Scarlett Fronk is sensational as the young female lead Ashley, who nails every scene she is in.

Robert Brian Wilson is also noteworthy in the role of Sarah’s husband Mark. Everybody is given their own characterization.

The multiple twists and turns will certainly keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

The Verdict

Overall, “A Nanny to Die For” is a high-octane and riveting movie. The audience ought to buckle up since this will be one wild and bumpy ride.

This film will certainly push the envelope in a bold and unflinching manner.

Meredith Thomas is fabulous as Sarah while Brittany Carel proves that looks can be deceiving, and that there is more to her character than what meets the eye.

Everybody in the cast brings something unique to this storyline. “A Nanny to Die For” is worth checking out, and it garners four out of five stars.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

