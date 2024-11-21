Review: Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray star in ‘The Merry Gentlemen’ on Netflix

Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray in 'The Merry Gentlemen.' Photo Credit: Patrick Wymore, Netflix.

Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray star in the new holiday rom-com “The Merry Gentlemen,” which premiered on November 20th on the streaming service Netflix.

It was directed by Peter Sullivan from a screenplay by Marla Sokoloff. The movie stars Chad Michael Murray, Britt Robertson, Marla Sokoloff, Michael Gross, Hector David Jr., Beth Broderick, Maxwell Caulfield, Marc Anthony Samuel, Colt Prattes, and Meredith Thomas, among others.

The synopsis is: To save her parents’ small-town performing venue, a former big-city dancer Ashley (Britt Robertson) decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue by enlisting Luke (Chad Michael Murray).

Screenwriter and actress Marla Sokoloff plays her older sister Marie, while Marc Anthony Samuel plays Rodger, who works at the diner alongside Marie. Michael Gross and Beth Broderick portray Ashley’s parents Stan and Lily respectively.

Meredith Thomas is a true catalyst as Jodie, Ashley’s boss lady, who fires Ashley from her big-city dancing gig (and replaces her with a younger dancer)… this sends her back home to Sycamore Creek, where she discovers that her parent’s small-town performing venue, the Rhythm Room, is about to go under and close.

Maria Canals-Barrera also plays Denise, a character who informs Stan and Lily about the debts of the Rhythm Room (and how they need to raise money urgently for it to stay afloat). Can Ashley save it?

Britt Robertson is effervescent as Ashley, and the viewers can recall Jessica Morris meets Brittany Bristow.

Chad Michael Murray is charming and the voice of reason as Luke, where the viewer can recall Andrew Walker meets Jesse Metcalfe… and it is nice to see him help Ashley’s parents and Ashley along the way. Murray’s affecting rapport with Robertson in this movie allows for more resonance.

Colt Prattes is a revelation as Troy, and he shares a moving scene with Ashley at the restaurant, as he helps provide her with some information on Luke’s prior love life. Prattes also showcases his impressive dancing abilities, flips, and flashes his abs in this film.

Equally superb is Hector David Jr. as Ricky, who has great gymnastics and acrobatics skills as he nails the aerial cartwheels and backflips. Hector’s dancing scenes with Prattes are in sync, and they do not miss a single beat.

The inclusion of veteran actor Maxwell Caulfield as Danny in those dance numbers is a real treat, and that will resonate well, especially with the older ladies that are watching, and the ones that loved him in “Grease 2.”

Watching Danny fill in for Rodger (when he suffers an injury in the movie) is an added bonus.

Without giving too much away, this is a pleasant rom-com that needs to be experienced by all.

The movie has already peaked at No. 1 on Netflix (even within 24 hours of its release), and rightfully so.

The Verdict

Overall, “The Merry Gentlemen” is a heartwarming, cheeky, and sentimental new holiday film on Netflix. All of the actors in this gifted cast bring something unique to the table.

This film underscores such values as empathy, family, friendships, and compassion. It is also a firm reminder that it’s not the art of performing that is important… it is more about who you perform for that matters, and that’s impeccable.

This movie is full of joy and it becomes more than just a holiday show or male dance revue… it becomes a family environment (and they make the audience feel as if they are a part of their extended family this holiday season).

Peter Sullivan deserves to be commended for his vision in shooting this feature and bringing it to life is a distinct and refreshing manner. Kudos to Marla Sokoloff for giving each actor his or her own characterization.

“The Merry Gentlemen” is highly recommended that viewers check it out as it is feel-good escapism. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.