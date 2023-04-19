Review: ‘Breakout,’ starring Kristos Andrews, is a high-octane action thriller

Kristos Andrews in 'Breakout.' Photo Courtesy of Uncork’d Entertainment

“Breakout,” starring Emmy winner Kristos Andrews (“The Bay”), Louis Mandylor (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) and Brian Krause (“Charmed”) is a high-adrenaline new thriller.

It was released on April 11 on DVD and digital via Uncork’d Entertainment. It features the late Golden Globe nominee Tom Sizemore as Chaz Coleman, in one of his last movie roles.

“Breakout” was directed by Brandon Slagle, and it’s the follow-up his latest action movie “Battle for Saipan.”

Most impressive about “Breakout” is that it’s a high tensity prison break story, and it is nonstop action.

The synopsis is: Having taken control of a maximum-security prison and recruited the other prisoners as his army, a criminal mastermind and former LAPD explosives expert faces off against a rogue hostage negotiator and a retired Black Ops agent who had been visiting his incarcerated son.

The screenplay was written by Slagle, as well as Robert Thompson and Devanny Pinn. The cast also includes Noel Guglielmi (“Training Day”), Victor DiMatta, and Jose Guapo.

Kristos Andrews steals every scene he is in as Vincent Baros, the son who is seeking redemption, in a performance that is bold, brave, and layered. Andrews has solid chemistry with Louis Mandylor, who plays Alex Baros, his badass father who is on mission.

Brian Krause portrays the manipulative and vindictive Max Chandler, the head of the prison gang who tells everyone how to break out. Playing the mastermind villain is a role unlike anything Krause has ever done before. While in prison, his character acknowledged that he is more dangerous inside the holding facility as opposed to outside.

The Verdict

Overall, “Breakout” is a high-octane and edgy film. Kristos Andrews is dynamic in this movie, which feels like watching the hit series “Prison Break” all over again, and he’s our Wentworth Miller. The movie encompasses elements of action, mystery, suspense, and drama. Everybody in the cast offers brings something different and unique to the table.

The audience ought to buckle up because “Breakout” will take them on a wild, tense, and bumpy ride. It garners two thumbs up.

