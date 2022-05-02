Review: Brandon Mills stuns on ‘Understand My Love’ single

Brandon Mills. Photo Courtesy of Publicity Nation PR

Singer-songwriter Brandon Mills stuns on his new single “Understand My Love.”

Mills allows his rich, resonant vocals to shine on “Understand My Love,” and it has a retro vibe to it, which is sheer nostalgia.

“I wrote this song on my mother’s back porch in the quiet hills of Kentucky I was meditating on the idea of meeting someone and knowing them long before that first physical connection,” he remarked.

“The song is all about the idea of knowing someone before you meet them for the first time,” he said. “The idea that you met them in a past life and are reconnecting in this one.”

“Understand My Love” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up.

Brandon Mills proves that he is one of the most underrated male artists in the contemporary music landscape.

To learn more about singer-songwriter Brandon Mills and his new music, follow him on Instagram and Facebook.