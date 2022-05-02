Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Brandon Mills stuns on ‘Understand My Love’ single

Singer-songwriter Brandon Mills stuns on his new single “Understand My Love.”

Published

Brandon Mills
Brandon Mills. Photo Courtesy of Publicity Nation PR
Brandon Mills. Photo Courtesy of Publicity Nation PR

Singer-songwriter Brandon Mills stuns on his new single “Understand My Love.”

Mills allows his rich, resonant vocals to shine on “Understand My Love,” and it has a retro vibe to it, which is sheer nostalgia.

“I wrote this song on my mother’s back porch in the quiet hills of Kentucky I was meditating on the idea of meeting someone and knowing them long before that first physical connection,” he remarked.

“The song is all about the idea of knowing someone before you meet them for the first time,” he said. “The idea that you met them in a past life and are reconnecting in this one.”

“Understand My Love” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up.

Brandon Mills proves that he is one of the most underrated male artists in the contemporary music landscape.

To learn more about singer-songwriter Brandon Mills and his new music, follow him on Instagram and Facebook.

In this article:Brandon Mills, Music, singer-songwriter, Single, understand my love
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Lake Powell crisis is so bad that ‘We’re knocking on the door of judgment day’

The creators of Lake Powell never imagined that, in 2022, the lake would face a crisis of an unimaginal magnitude.

19 hours ago

Business

Qantas to launch longest non-stop passenger flight

"New types of aircraft make new things possible," said Qantas chairman Alan Joyce, according to a statement.

55 mins ago

Life

Russia’s war hits the global cooking oil market

Ukraine and Russia supply the world with sunflower oils. But Russia's invasion of Uktaine has halted production.

21 hours ago

World

Calf Canyon fire explodes overnight driven by 65mph winds

New Mexico's Calf Canyon fire exploded overnight on Saturday, creating a "Megafire" of over 100,000 acres.

23 hours ago