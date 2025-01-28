Review: Brandon Flynn and Robin Lord Taylor put viewers into a time warp in ‘Kowalski’ Off-Broadway play

Brandon Flynn as Marlon Brando and Robin Lord Taylor as Tennessee Williams in 'Kowalski.' Photo Credit: Russ Rowland.

Actors Brandon Flynn (“13 Reasons Why”) and Robin Lord Taylor (“Gotham”) star as Marlon Brando and Tennessee Williams respectively in “Kowalski” Off-Broadway show.

Aside from Flynn and Taylor, the cast also includes Alison Cimmet, Ellie Ricker, and Sebastian Treviño.

This play was written by Gregg Ostrin, and it was directed by Colin Hanlon. It is being performed at The Duke on 42nd Street.

The synopsis is: Step into the night that changed theater forever. “Kowalski” reimagines the electrifying 1947 meeting between Marlon Brando and Tennessee Williams. What begins as an audition becomes a seductive game of power and passion.

Viewers will get to experience the drama behind the creation of a masterpiece, which was “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

Robin Lord Taylor pulls off a commanding performance as the flamboyant Tennessee Williams, thus proving that he is a force of nature.

Brandon Flynn is sublime as a 23-year-old Marlon Brando, and his acting runs the gamut: he is charming, witty, and dramatic all in one. Flynn was reminiscent of a young Paul Newman meets Leonardo DiCaprio in “The Departed” meets John Travolta.

Taylor and Flynn’s characters’ conflicting rapport allows for more resonance. Each actor is given his or her own characterization thanks to playwright Gregg Ostrin.

Alison Cimmet is fabulous as Margo Jones, while Ellie Ricker is effervescent as Jo, a woman who is a huge fan of Tennessee Williams’ work. Sebastian Treviño provides some much-needed comic relief as the heartthrob Pancho Rodriguez. Well done.

Dar Dowling, fan and attendee, remarked, “The show ‘Kowalski’ was unexpectedly brilliant. All the actors were great; it’s a must see.”

The Verdict

Overall, “Kowalski” is a captivating show from start to finish. Strong performances led by Robin Lord Taylor and Brandon Flynn give this play its beating heart. All the acting performances from the supporting actors (Alison Cimmet, Ellie Ricker, and Sebastian Treviño) are noteworthy in their own right.

Director Colin Hanlon ought to be commended for his vision and for breathing fresh life into this play. Flynn and Taylor deserve a round of applause for bringing Marlon Brando and Tennessee Williams back for a final bow as they tip their hats to these two legends.

“Kowalski” garners 4.5 our out of five stars. Bravo.



