Review: Brande Roderick directs and stars in slasher thriller ‘Wineville’

Keaton Rodriguez Cadrez and Brande Roderick in 'Wineville.' Photo Courtesy of Dark Star Pictures.

Brande Roderick (“Baywatch”) directed and stars in the new slasher thriller “Wineville,” which was released on September 10th, 2024, via Dark Star Pictures.

Aside from Roderick, it stars Emmy winner Carolyn Hennesy (“General Hospital” and “Studio City”), Texas Battle, Casey King, Will Roberts (“Studio City”) and Keaton Rodriguez Cadrez (Roderick’s real-life son). Philip Bruenn and Joshua Lou Friedman served as associate producers.

The movie script was written by Richard Schenkman, who also produced alongside Roderick, Robin DeMartino and Todd Slater.

The synopsis is: A woman named Tess Lott (Brande Roderick) who escaped her abusive father as a teen must return to settle the affairs of the family vineyard upon his death.

She finds that the dark secrets she left behind have only festered and blackened over the decades, fermenting into violence and death.

Brande Roderick is a strong female lead as Tess, and she carries the film well. Carolyn Hennesy deglams and transforms herself into Aunt Margaret, while Casey King is charming as Joe Lott. Will Roberts will terrify viewers as Edmund Lott in the best way possible.

Keaton Rodriguez Cadrez delivers a true breakout performance as Walter Lott, where he does a convincing job in the role.

The Verdict

Overall, “Wineville” is a riveting, edgy and provocative film from start to finish. Compliments to Brande Roderick for juggling multiple hats on this project: acting, directing and producing.

The movie certainly lives up to its tagline where some family secrets are best left dead and buried.

It encompasses elements of drama, mystery, suspense, action, and gore. It is recommended for fans of the horror and scary movie genre, and it garners four out of five stars.