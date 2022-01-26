Connect with us

Review: Brad Harder of ‘The Christmas House 2’ is spotlighted on ‘The Donna Drake Show’

Actor Brad Harder (“The Christmas House 2”) is featured on “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York.

Brad Harder
Brad Harder. Photo Courtesy of Brad Harder
Brad Harder. Photo Courtesy of Brad Harder

Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos has the recap.

A native of Canada, Harder spoke with two-time Telly award-winning host Donna Drake about fatherhood (being a father to two children), his journey in the acting world, which includes starring in “The Christmas House,” “The Christmas House 2,” as well as the “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.”

Their entire intimate conversation may be seen below.

In “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls,” Harder reprised his role as Jake opposite Jonathan Bennett, who played Brandon Mitchell. Both actors made history with “The Christmas House” franchise since this marked the first time that Hallmark featured a same-sex married couple.

Harder also revealed that he is starring in “Cut, Color, Murder” opposite Julie Gonzalo, Eva Tamargo, and Ryan McPartlin, which premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, February 6. Its trailer may be seen below.

For more information on actor Brad Harder, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDb page.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Brad Harder back in December of 2021.

