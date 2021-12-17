Connect with us

Review: Brad Harder featured in Power 98.5 Satellite Radio, opens up about ‘The Christmas House 2’

Hallmark actor Brad Harder was featured in Power 98.5 Satellite Radio, where he was interviewed by acclaimed radio personality Steven Cuoco. He opened up about “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls,” which premieres on December 18 on the Hallmark Channel.

Jonathan Bennett and Brad Harder in 'The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls'
Jonathan Bennett and Brad Harder in 'The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls.' Photo Credit: Crown Media Family Networks
Jonathan Bennett and Brad Harder in 'The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls.' Photo Credit: Crown Media Family Networks

In “The Christmas House 2,” Harder stars alongside such actors as Robert Buckley (“One Tree Hill”), Jonathan Bennett (“Mean Girls”), Treat Williams (“Chesapeake Shores”), Ana Ayora, and Sharon Lawrence (“NYPD Blue”).

R.C. Newey directed the holiday movie from a script that was written by Erin Rodman, which is based on the characters created by Robert Buckley and Erin Rodman.

Their conversation was resonant and heartfelt, and it may be heard in its entirety below on Spotify.

“Live On Air With Steven Cuoco” is a weekday syndicated satellite radio program produced and hosted by acclaimed media professional Steven Cuoco, who is a veteran expert in public relations, reality TV, media, broadcasting, and podcasting.

One can also listen to Harder and Cuoco’s conversation on the Power 98.5 Satellite Radio iOS and Android app and on Alexa by adding the Power 98.5 skill in the Alexa app.

To learn more about actor Brad Harder, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDb page.

For more information on “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls,” visit the official Hallmark website.

