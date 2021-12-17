Review: Brad Harder featured in Power 98.5 Satellite Radio, opens up about ‘The Christmas House 2’

Jonathan Bennett and Brad Harder in 'The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls.' Photo Credit: Crown Media Family Networks

Hallmark actor Brad Harder was featured in Power 98.5 Satellite Radio, where he was interviewed by acclaimed radio personality Steven Cuoco. He opened up about “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls,” which premieres on December 18 on the Hallmark Channel.

In “The Christmas House 2,” Harder stars alongside such actors as Robert Buckley (“One Tree Hill”), Jonathan Bennett (“Mean Girls”), Treat Williams (“Chesapeake Shores”), Ana Ayora, and Sharon Lawrence (“NYPD Blue”).

R.C. Newey directed the holiday movie from a script that was written by Erin Rodman, which is based on the characters created by Robert Buckley and Erin Rodman.

Their conversation was resonant and heartfelt, and it may be heard in its entirety below on Spotify.

