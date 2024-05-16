Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Brad Benedict and Jeremy Gimenez star in ‘Final Heat’ film

“Final Heat,” starring Brad Benedict (“The Oval”) is a new film that was written and directed by Jeremy Gimenez.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Brad Benedict in 'Final Heat'
Brad Benedict in 'Final Heat.' Photo Courtesy of Vision Films.
Brad Benedict in 'Final Heat.' Photo Courtesy of Vision Films.

“Final Heat,” starring Brad Benedict (“The Oval”) is a new film that was written and directed by Jeremy Gimenez, who also stars in the movie.

It was released on May 14 via Vision Films. Benedict also served as an executive producer alongside Gimenez.

Aside from Gimenez and Benedict, it also stars Molly Cerne, Maddy Curley, Cortni Joyner, and Alexandra Daniels.

The synopsis is: The married owners of a struggling functional fitness gym Cam (Brad Benedict) and Laney (Molly Cerne) recruit the best athletes to compete in the Games for the huge cash prize.

Jeremy Gimenez in 'Final Heat'
Jeremy Gimenez in ‘Final Heat.’ Photo Courtesy of Vision Films.

A figure from the past, Kemp (Jeremy Gimenez) with a secret threatens to destroy their team, their gym, and their lives.

Just watching Cam and Kemp have it ought is a spectacle in itself, and the same holds true for the dynamics of Cam and Laney’s relationship while it is put to the test on multiple occasions.

Cam is a role unlike anything Benedict has ever done before; moreover, fans of “The Oval” (created by Tyler Perry) will be impressed with Benedict’s wide range as an actor and storyteller in “Final Heat.”

The Verdict

Overall, “Final Heat” is riveting, gritty, and a great deal of fun. The characters are all in for a wild and bumpy adventure, which is feel-good escapism.

Every actor is given his or her own distinct characterization (courtesy of Jeremy Gimenez’s screenplay), and the subject matter is realistic and relatable. At times, it can be witty, cynical, and poignant.

The film has an “Amazing Race” (reality TV) meets “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” vibe to it, and it is evident that this acting project was a labor of love for all involved. “Final Heat” garners four out of five stars.

In this article:Brad Benedict, Film, final heat, jeremy gimenez, molly cerne, Movie, the oval, tyler perry, vision films
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Taylor Swift is on the European leg of a tour that began more than one year ago. Taylor Swift is on the European leg of a tour that began more than one year ago.

Entertainment

Taylor Swift tour hands UK economy £1 bn boost: study

Taylor Swift's worldwide Eras Tour will boost the UK economy by almost £1 billion ($1.3 billion) as fans splash the cash to see the...

12 hours ago

Business

Asian markets mixed as focus turns to US inflation report

Asian markets wobbled Wednesday ahead of key US inflation data later in the day, with traders struggling to pick up the baton.

15 hours ago
Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was rushed to a hospital following the shooting Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was rushed to a hospital following the shooting

World

Slovakia PM shot, fighting ‘life-threatening’ injuries

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was rushed to a hospital following the shooting - Copyright AFP Delphine MayeurSlovakia Prime Minister Robert Fico was on...

15 hours ago
The country home to Asia's largest expanse of rainforest reported another year of slowing deforestation The country home to Asia's largest expanse of rainforest reported another year of slowing deforestation

Life

Review: Ecological activist makes impassioned plea to follow nature’s blueprint

Kaur takes a deep dive into the human psyche and systemic issues impacting humanity and the Earth itself.

9 hours ago