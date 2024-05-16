Review: Brad Benedict and Jeremy Gimenez star in ‘Final Heat’ film

Brad Benedict in 'Final Heat.' Photo Courtesy of Vision Films.

“Final Heat,” starring Brad Benedict (“The Oval”) is a new film that was written and directed by Jeremy Gimenez, who also stars in the movie.

It was released on May 14 via Vision Films. Benedict also served as an executive producer alongside Gimenez.

Aside from Gimenez and Benedict, it also stars Molly Cerne, Maddy Curley, Cortni Joyner, and Alexandra Daniels.

The synopsis is: The married owners of a struggling functional fitness gym Cam (Brad Benedict) and Laney (Molly Cerne) recruit the best athletes to compete in the Games for the huge cash prize.

Jeremy Gimenez in ‘Final Heat.’ Photo Courtesy of Vision Films.

A figure from the past, Kemp (Jeremy Gimenez) with a secret threatens to destroy their team, their gym, and their lives.

Just watching Cam and Kemp have it ought is a spectacle in itself, and the same holds true for the dynamics of Cam and Laney’s relationship while it is put to the test on multiple occasions.

Cam is a role unlike anything Benedict has ever done before; moreover, fans of “The Oval” (created by Tyler Perry) will be impressed with Benedict’s wide range as an actor and storyteller in “Final Heat.”

The Verdict

Overall, “Final Heat” is riveting, gritty, and a great deal of fun. The characters are all in for a wild and bumpy adventure, which is feel-good escapism.

Every actor is given his or her own distinct characterization (courtesy of Jeremy Gimenez’s screenplay), and the subject matter is realistic and relatable. At times, it can be witty, cynical, and poignant.

The film has an “Amazing Race” (reality TV) meets “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” vibe to it, and it is evident that this acting project was a labor of love for all involved. “Final Heat” garners four out of five stars.