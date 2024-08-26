Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: ‘Bound,’ starring Ramin Karimloo, is a thriller by Isaac Hirotsu Woofter

“Bound,” starring Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo, is an intense thriller that was written and directed by Isaac Hirotsu Woofter.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Alexandra Faye Sadeghian in 'Bound'
Alexandra Faye Sadeghian in 'Bound.' Photo Courtesy of Isaac Hirotsu Woofter
Alexandra Faye Sadeghian in 'Bound.' Photo Courtesy of Isaac Hirotsu Woofter

“Bound,” starring Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo, is an intense thriller that was written and directed by Isaac Hirotsu Woofter.

The synopsis is: When Bella (Alexandra Faye Sadeghian) realizes that her mentally ill uncle and stepfather Gordy (Bryant Carroll), hid her college acceptance letter, she kicks him out of the house for the last time… or so she thinks.

When her mother Yeva (Pooya Mohseni) allows Gordy back, Bella runs away to New York with her pocket squirrel, Bandit, without money, without friends, without a place to live, and too much pride to turn back.  

In the city a menagerie of strangers come into her life to help, an undocumented immigrant, a mysterious and lonely vet (Ramin Karimloo), and an insecure designer. Bella thrives, until she discovers one of her new friends shares a connection with Gordy.

The revelation propels Bella to act without consulting her new “found family” and the results are profoundly devastating. 

When Bella wakes up alone in a hospital, she is ready to end it all, but an outstretched hand and a dark dangerous plan to break free from the chains of her previous life might be her salvation.  

The plot is heavy at times but engaging. It is filled with multiple twists and turns, and “Bound” will sustain the audience’s attention for its entire duration.

The Verdict

Overall, “Bound” is a captivating film from start to finish. It deserves to be experiences for its intricacies, complexities, and unflinching nature.

Everybody in the cast is able to offer something distinct to the table. In particular, prepare to be blown away by Alexandra Faye Sadeghian and Ramin Karimloo’s badass and dynamic acting performances, which run the gamut.

This pulse-pounding thriller is bound to move audiences on an emotional level. Once you see “Bound,” it will be impossible to forget it.

This movie raises awareness on overcoming adversity and coping with mental health. It is a constant reminder that we are not alone, and that we should not be afraid to seek help in challenging and dire times.

Director and screenwriter Isaac Hirotsu Woofter proves to be one master provocateur, and he gives his actors material that they can really sink their teeth into. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners 4.5 out out of 5 stars.

To learn more about “Bound,” check out its official homepage.

In this article:Alexandra Faye Sadeghian, Bound, Film, Isaac Hirotsu Woofter, Mental health, Pooya Mohseni, Ramin Karimloo, Thriller
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Durov: Mysterious and controversial Telegram founder

Russian-born tech entrepreneur Pavel Durov has founded wildly popular social networks as well as a cryptocurrency and amassed a multi-billion-dollar fortune.

20 hours ago
Telegram is hugely popular in former Soviet countries Telegram is hugely popular in former Soviet countries

Social Media

Telegram: The global rise of libertarian chat app

The boss of social media platform Telegram has been arrested in France, accused of allowing the sharing of illegal content.

5 hours ago
Mondo Duplantis wins the gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships Mondo Duplantis wins the gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Sports

Mondo Duplantis talks about his new world record, and the lessons learned from his Olympic journey

Two-time Olympic gold medalist pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis chatted about his new world record that he set today at the Diamond League Silesia.

24 hours ago

Tech & Science

Worst areas for tech jobs in the UK 2024 

The data reveals that Thurrock in Essex ranks at the bottom with a score of 50, marking it as the least favourable area for...

23 hours ago