Review: BoomTown Saints release spitfire ‘All Trucks Go To Heaven’ single

BoomTown Saints will release their new moving single “All Trucks Go To Heaven” via 8 Track Entertainment.
Markos Papadatos

Published

BoomTown Saints
BoomTown Saints. Photo Credit: Jenna Ramos
BoomTown Saints. Photo Credit: Jenna Ramos

BoomTown Saints will release their new moving and gritty country single “All Trucks Go To Heaven” via 8 Track Entertainment.

This musical duo is comprised of Chris Ramos and Ben Chism. The fusion of Chris’ energetic stage presence and broad vocal range with Ben’s smooth and soulful vocals and distinguishable southern drawl yields an undeniable charisma between the two. Consummate entertainers and true road warriors, the duo has honed their live performances.

“All Trucks Go to Heaven” is a poignant love tune that is rooted in real life, and it connects on an emotional level. The song was co-written by hit songwriters Jeremy Bussey, Taylor Phillips, and Benjamin Stennis.

BoomTown Saints knows how to bring the party and entertain the fans. Their innovative artistry, elite musicianship, and precise multi-part harmonies make their high-energy show exceptional from the very first song.

Their brand of southern rock/rocking country continues to resonate with a growing fan base as they crisscross the country entertaining audiences nationwide.

“All Trucks Go To Heaven” is available on digital service providers by their Linktree page. It garners two giant thumbs up.

To learn more about their new music, visit their official homepage, and follow them on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 18,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

