Review: ‘Bookie’ is a new comedy series starring Sebastian Maniscalco

Sebastian Maniscalco and Omar J. Dorsey in 'Bookie.' Photo Credit: Adam Rose, Max.

“Bookie,” starring Sebastian Maniscalco, is a new original comedy series on Max.

Aside from Maniscalco, it stars Omar J. Dorsey, Vanessa Ferlito, Jorge Garcia, Andrea Anders, and Maxim Swinton. It was created, written and produced by Chuck Lorre (“The Big Bang Theory”) and Nick Bakay.

In this dark comedy series, Sebastian Maniscalco plays Danny, a veteran Los Angeles bookie who is struggling to survive in an unstable world where sports gambling is on the brink of getting legalized, which threatens to upend his “business” for good.

Omar J. Dorsey plays his sidekick, best friend and former NFL player Ray, who works well with Maniscalco. Veteran actress Arnetia Walker is a hoot as Ray’s grandmother in the series, and she is not afraid to put his character in his place.

Vanessa Ferlito portrays Lorraine, Danny’s side-hustling sister with a dry sense of humor, who joins forces with a reformed drug dealer named Hector (played by Jorge Garcia).

Andrea Anders stars as Sandra, his insatiable wife. Young actor Maxim Swinton plays Danny’s awkward yet relatable step-son Anthony.

Danny is a complex character and Maniscalco layers his emotions well. He plays an individual who must contend with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts, all while making his own risky bets.

Christopher Bencomo also plays Lex in two episodes, which is a fun and witty treat. Charlie Sheen (“Two and a Half Men”) also makes an interesting cameo as himself in the first and last episodes of the series.

“Bookie” encompasses elements of “The Sopranos” meets “The Shield,” coupled with the atmospherics of Sylvester Stallone’s “Tulsa King.” All eight episodes are short, and the entire series could be binge-watched in one or two sittings.

It truly highlights one man’s journey to adapt to an ever-changing world as he attempts to charm and con his way to the top.

The Verdict

Overall, “Bookie” is an engaging series that many fans and viewers can bet on, to use gambling terminology. The subject matter is timely and relevant, especially in this digital age that we are living in. It is full of mishaps, as well as twists and turns that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

Sebastian Maniscalco and the whole cast bring something unique to the table. Each person is given his or her own distinct characterization. Maniscalco’s acting is equal is excellence to Denis Leary (“Rescue Me”) meets Michael Chiklis (“The Shield”), and his rapport with Omar J. Dorsey allows for more resonance.

Hopefully, there is a lot more where that came from, and there will be additional seasons. “Bookie” garners two thumbs up.