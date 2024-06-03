Review: Bonnie McKee releases her new pop album ‘Hot City’

Pop artist Bonnie McKee releases 'Hot City' album. Photo Courtesy of Bonnie McKee.

Pop artist Bonnie McKee is back with her latest pop studio offering “Hot City,” which was released on May 31.

It opens with the midtempo and sassy “Don’t Get Mad Get Famous,” where she collaborates with Sophie Powers, and it is followed by the infectious title track “Hot City,” which has a retro ’80s vibe to it, and “Jenny’s Got a Boyfriend,” which is carefree and a great deal of fun.

“Show You Mine” is flirty and nonchalant, and she picks up the face with the unapologetic “I Wanna Call You.” The inclusion of “American Girl” is sheer bliss.

It is followed by “Forever 21,” the bubbly “Slay” and uplifting “Electric Heaven.” Equally noteworthy are “Worst in Me,” “Sleepwalker,” the crisp and soothing “Just a Kiss,” and she joins forces with Priyanka in “Snatched.”

After the catchy “Rewind Your Heart,” it closes with the liberating “Everything but You” and on a fitting note with the polished ballad “Stars in Your Heart,” where McKee leaves her fans and listeners wanting to hear more.

“Hot City” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Bonnie McKee has outdone herself with “Hot City.” This is by far the most glorious and cohesive album of her career, which is equal in musical excellence to the caliber of Kylie Minogue’s “Tension” album.

It is nostalgic, raw, authentic, and it will provide feel-good musical escapism for listeners. It is pure ear candy.

Each song on this collection has its own identity, thus making it hard to select a personal favorite tune. It deserves to be up for multiple Grammy Awards next year. “Hot City” garners an A rating.

To learn more about Bonnie McKee and her music, follow her on Instagram and visit her official website.