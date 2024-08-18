Review: Bob Beamon and Stix Bones go for the gold in ‘Good Day New York’ performance

Bob Beamon and Stix Bones. Photo Credit: MarQ Brown, WhoShotYa! BK LLC.

On Monday, August 12th, Olympic legend Bob Beamon and Stix Bones performed their music on “Good Day New York” along with The Bone Squad.

Speaking of the jazz fusion group, it is an acronym for “Brothers of Noble Excellence.” It is comprised of Stix Bones on drums, Bob Beamon on percussion, Densen “Meighstro” Curwen on piano/synths/strings, Albert Brisbane on bass, Steven Brown on guitar, Sean Taylor (Sxntylr) on trumpet, Melvin Smith on the saxophone, Abiodun Oyewole on vocals, and Khadejia Bass on vocals.

This “Good Day New York” performance took place one day after Bob Beamon and Stix Bones’ sit-down interview at Burgerology USA in Midtown.

Broadcasters Curt Menefee and Rosanna Scotto of “Good Day New York” introduced U.S. Olympic Hall of Famer Bob Beamon, who just returned from the Summer Olympics in Paris.

Menefee and Scotto noted that while the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are over, Beamon’s long jump record (8.90 meters) still stands (at over 56 years), and this makes it the longest Olympic record in history.

That seminal jump and its historical significance may be seen below.

They also interviewed Stix Bones and he explained how he got to join forces with Bob Beamon, who with “Olimpik Soul” is returning to his first love, music.

It was following by a rousing live performance of “Leap” by The Bone Squad, which is the first song from “Olimpik Soul,” which was a quite fitting choice (especially after the Summer Olympics).

Scotto and Menefee also revealed that on October 5th, Stix Bones, Bob Beamon and The Bone Squad will be headlining the Queens County Farm in Fresh Meadows, New York.

“Olimpik Soul” is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and iHeartRadio.

For more information on Stix Bones, follow him on Instagram.