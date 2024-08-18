Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Bob Beamon and Stix Bones go for the gold in ‘Good Day New York’ performance

On Monday, August 12th, Olympic legend Bob Beamon and Stix Bones performed their music on “Good Day New York” along with The Bone Squad.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Bob Beamon and Stix Bones
Bob Beamon and Stix Bones. Photo Credit: MarQ Brown, WhoShotYa! BK LLC.
Bob Beamon and Stix Bones. Photo Credit: MarQ Brown, WhoShotYa! BK LLC.

On Monday, August 12th, Olympic legend Bob Beamon and Stix Bones performed their music on “Good Day New York” along with The Bone Squad.

Speaking of the jazz fusion group, it is an acronym for “Brothers of Noble Excellence.” It is comprised of Stix Bones on drums, Bob Beamon on percussion, Densen “Meighstro” Curwen on piano/synths/strings, Albert Brisbane on bass, Steven Brown on guitar,  Sean Taylor (Sxntylr) on trumpet, Melvin Smith on the saxophone, Abiodun Oyewole on vocals, and Khadejia Bass on vocals.

This “Good Day New York” performance took place one day after Bob Beamon and Stix Bones’ sit-down interview at Burgerology USA in Midtown.

Broadcasters Curt Menefee and Rosanna Scotto of “Good Day New York” introduced U.S. Olympic Hall of Famer Bob Beamon, who just returned from the Summer Olympics in Paris.

Menefee and Scotto noted that while the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are over, Beamon’s long jump record (8.90 meters) still stands (at over 56 years), and this makes it the longest Olympic record in history.

That seminal jump and its historical significance may be seen below.

They also interviewed Stix Bones and he explained how he got to join forces with Bob Beamon, who with “Olimpik Soul” is returning to his first love, music.

It was following by a rousing live performance of “Leap” by The Bone Squad, which is the first song from “Olimpik Soul,” which was a quite fitting choice (especially after the Summer Olympics).

Scotto and Menefee also revealed that on October 5th, Stix Bones, Bob Beamon and The Bone Squad will be headlining the Queens County Farm in Fresh Meadows, New York.

“Olimpik Soul” is available on Apple MusicSpotify, and iHeartRadio.

For more information on Stix Bones, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Bob Beamon, Fusion, good day new york, Group, Jazz, Music, Queens County Farm, rosanna scotto, Stix Bones, the bone squad
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Venezuelans in Mexico protest on August 10. Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has called demonstrations Saturday for more than 300 cities in Venezuela and abroad Venezuelans in Mexico protest on August 10. Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has called demonstrations Saturday for more than 300 cities in Venezuela and abroad

World

Venezuelan opposition, regime backers to hold rival protests

Venezuelans in Mexico protest on August 10. Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has called demonstrations Saturday for more than 300 cities in Venezuela and...

21 hours ago
Holocaust survivor Borys Shyfrin at his care home in Germany Holocaust survivor Borys Shyfrin at his care home in Germany

Life

Social care: Just how bad is current British provision?

People in care homes are actually three times more likely to fall than those who are living at home. This may be because care...

6 hours ago
Nurses in the Indian city of Chandigarh took part in a candlelight vigil to condemn the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata Nurses in the Indian city of Chandigarh took part in a candlelight vigil to condemn the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata

World

Indian doctors stage nationwide strike over colleague’s murder

Nurses in the Indian city of Chandigarh took part in a candlelight vigil to condemn the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata...

23 hours ago
More than 120,000 people have fled fighting in the Kursk region More than 120,000 people have fled fighting in the Kursk region

World

Ukraine says ‘strengthening’ positions in Russia

More than 120,000 people have fled fighting in the Kursk region - Copyright AFP Yan DOBRONOSOVUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday his forces were...

15 hours ago