Review: Blondie headlines The Paramount on Long Island with a high-energy show

Blondie. Photo Courtesy of Blondie

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Blondie, fronted by Debbie Harry, headlined The Paramount on Long Island for a great turnout of fans. They were able to put on a high-adrenaline show as part of their “Against the Odds” tour.

They kicked off their set with “X Offender,” which was well-received with a raucous response, and they immediately broke into “Hanging On The Telephone” and “Sunday Girl” from their seminal album Parallel Lines.

Other noteworthy and popular songs that they performed in the evening included “The Tide Is High,” the vivacious “Fade Away and Radiate” and “Rapture.” One thing is for sure, this iconic group was not short of mega-hits.

Debbie Harry had the Huntington audience in the palm of her hand throughout the course of the night.

After “Maria,” they closed with “Dreaming” and the fan-favorite “Heart of Glass,” which was juxtaposed with a medley of the Sex Pistols’ “God Save the Queen.”

For their encore, they performed a distinct version of Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire,” as well as her global smash hit “Call Me” and the catchy “One Way or Another,” which is this journalist’s personal favorite tune in their catalog. There was a feeling of nostalgia and strange euphoria in the hallowed Long Island venue.