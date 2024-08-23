Review: ‘Blink Twice’ woos viewers into complacency before dropping a bomb

A scene from 'Blink Twice' courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

‘Blink Twice’ turns a dream into a nightmare when the secrets of an island getaway are inadvertently revealed.

Memories cannot be taken as fact as they are often unreliable. A person’s recollections are subjective, not only because they are seen from a singular perspective, but also because they are coloured by the person’s feelings about the event and/or the people participating in it. It’s the argument for why eyewitness testimony cannot be the only evidence in a trial. But another reason memory can be untrustworthy is humans are prone to forget certain details or suppress entire experiences, whether unintentional or a subconscious coping mechanism. In Blink Twice, a carefree group are enjoying a secluded getaway, but they can’t exactly remember all the good times they’re having together.

Slater (Channing Tatum) is a high-profile actor recently in some hot water for inappropriate behaviour. But he publicly apologized, sought therapy and is working on himself at the private island he recently purchased. Frida (Naomi Ackie) and Jess (Alia Shawkat) are working-class girls trying to make rent by waitressing at a catered event for Slater’s foundation. But they do more than just serve drinks, ensuring they’re noticed by the famous actor and securing an invitation to his secluded island, where the partying can continue uninterrupted. The group of men and women indulge in the best food, drink and drugs Slater’s money can buy. But the longer they stay, the more something seems… off.

The island paradise seems too good to be true, from heavenly scented flowers to exceptionally posh meals to endless champagne to whimsical acid trips. The only danger they’re aware of is an invasive snake species, hunted by the staff daily. Frida is living out her dream, luxuriating in Slater’s gaze while indulging in all the extravagances he bestows upon his guests. It’s like staying at an inescapable, private, five-star resort for free. In a less direct demonstration of money and power, Slater’s perpetually frazzled assistant, Stacy (Geena Davis), ensures all of Slater’s desires are met, even fulfilling his most trivial and absurd requests to repeatedly move a chair, while his private security guard (Cris Costa) ignores all the debauchery occurring around him, as long as Slater is safe.

In her feature directorial debut, co-writer Zoë Kravitz mesmerizes audiences with the fantasy. She allows them to experience the characters’ complacency, wooing them with excessiveness and an escape from real-world responsibilities. But then the diversion begins to lose some of its lustre and the façade slowly begins to crack, revealing a disturbing turn of events that challenges Slater’s motto, “Forgetting is a gift.” This gradual and shocking comprehension is reminiscent of the shattering revelations that eventually come to light in Jordan Peele’s Get Out, but with a feminist twist.

Tatum delivers a subtle, reserved performance, portraying a content man who appears to have seen the error of his ways and turned over a new leaf. However, Slater’s tangent on apologies and forgiveness is an impressively troubling side of Tatum not seen before. Meanwhile, the performances of Ackie and Adria Arjona as they try to mask their realizations with fun-loving smiles, nervous laughter and positive answers to, “Are you having a good time?” are increasingly stressful and relatable for anyone who’s ever found themselves in an unavoidable, uncomfortable situation. Many scenes also require an ensemble performance, allowing supporting cast Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Haley Joel Osment, Liz Caribel, Trew Mullen, Levon Hawke and others to meaningfully contribute to the divergent atmospheres.

Kravitz takes her time establishing an aura of tranquility and wish fulfillment, so that when the truth is revealed — and memories become clearer — it’s more horrifying and difficult to absorb, particularly as the reality grows increasingly worse. In this way, the narrative is akin to an abusive relationship in which joyful normalcy is replaced by covert terror. And even though there is some questionable chemistry at the heart of the story, the details are overshadowed by the intent of its application.

Director: Zoë Kravitz

Starring: Naomi Ackie, Channing Tatum and Alia Shawkat