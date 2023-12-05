Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Billy Porter and Luke Evans fight for custody in the film ‘Our Son’

Actors Billy Porter and Luke Evans fight for custody in the new movie “Our Son,” which was directed by Bill Oliver.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Billy Porter and Luke Evans
Billy Porter and Luke Evans. Photo Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment.
Billy Porter and Luke Evans. Photo Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment.

Actors Billy Porter and Luke Evans fight for custody in the new movie “Our Son,” which was directed by Bill Oliver.

Oliver co-wrote the screenplay with Peter Nickowitz, which is rich in character development. Actors Christopher Woodley, Robin Weigert, Kate Burton, and Phylicia Rashad also star in the film.

This drama will be released in theaters on Friday, December 8, and it will be subsequently released on VOD on December 15.

The synopsis is: Nicky (Luke Evans), a book publisher devoted to his work, lives with his husband Gabriel (Billy Porter), a former actor and stay-at-home dad, and their eight year-old son, Owen. 

Gabriel loves Owen more than anything; Nicky loves Gabriel more than anything.  Despite appearances, Gabriel has been dissatisfied with their marriage for some time and files for divorce, leading to a custody battle that forces both of them to confront the changing reality of their love for each other and for their son.

The audience will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions courtesy of Billy Porter and Luke Evans, the latter of which is a revelation.

“Our Son” humanizes the realities and consequences of a broken marriage. It is a constant reminder for parents and guardians to put their kid’s needs before their own despite their adversities and differences.

Their chilling rapport throughout the film allows for more resonance; the tension is so palpable between them. They are raw, bold, and unflinching in their roles.

The Verdict

Overall, “Our Son” is a compelling film from start to finish, which will certainly spark conversations. The acting performances by Billy Porter and Luke Evans are dynamic and gut-wrenching. Their vulnerabilities are the viewer’s reward.

Phylicia Rashad delivers a controlled and potent performance as Maya, while Christopher Woodley gives a true breakout performance as eight-year-old Owen, proving that he is a young star in the making. Everybody in the cast brings something distinct to the table.

Director and screenwriter Bill Oliver proves to be a master provocateur, and he is not afraid to push the envelope. It is worth checking out, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.

In this article:bill oliver, billy porter, Drama, Film, luke evans, Marriage, Movie, our son, Phylicia Rashad
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 19,900 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

the mesh conference the mesh conference

Business

mesh conference hits Toronto this week — here’s what’s in store

In one week, innovators and digital transformation leaders from across North America will gather at the Symes in Toronto for the mesh conference.

4 hours ago
The US economy added 150,000 jobs in October, less than analysts expected, while the unemployment rate ticked up, said the Labor Department The US economy added 150,000 jobs in October, less than analysts expected, while the unemployment rate ticked up, said the Labor Department

Business

Op-Ed: AI job losses show how little employers know about the jobs

You may have just bought a cow that basically does nothing, and does it badly.

21 hours ago
Spotify tripled its headcount over the past six years is now cutting back as the cost of capital has risen Spotify tripled its headcount over the past six years is now cutting back as the cost of capital has risen

Entertainment

Spotify cuts around 1,500 jobs as growth slows

Music streaming giant Spotify said Monday it would reduce its number of employees by around 17 percent in a bid to cut costs.

4 hours ago
The crowd braved low temperatures in the Belgian capital to the sound of drums and other musical entertainment The crowd braved low temperatures in the Belgian capital to the sound of drums and other musical entertainment

World

Tens of thousands march for climate in Brussels

The crowd braved low temperatures in the Belgian capital to the sound of drums and other musical entertainment - Copyright AFP John MACDOUGALLTens of...

23 hours ago