Review: Billy Porter and Luke Evans fight for custody in the film ‘Our Son’

Billy Porter and Luke Evans. Photo Courtesy of Vertical Entertainment.

Actors Billy Porter and Luke Evans fight for custody in the new movie “Our Son,” which was directed by Bill Oliver.

Oliver co-wrote the screenplay with Peter Nickowitz, which is rich in character development. Actors Christopher Woodley, Robin Weigert, Kate Burton, and Phylicia Rashad also star in the film.

This drama will be released in theaters on Friday, December 8, and it will be subsequently released on VOD on December 15.

The synopsis is: Nicky (Luke Evans), a book publisher devoted to his work, lives with his husband Gabriel (Billy Porter), a former actor and stay-at-home dad, and their eight year-old son, Owen.

Gabriel loves Owen more than anything; Nicky loves Gabriel more than anything. Despite appearances, Gabriel has been dissatisfied with their marriage for some time and files for divorce, leading to a custody battle that forces both of them to confront the changing reality of their love for each other and for their son.

The audience will be drenched in a wide spectrum of raw emotions courtesy of Billy Porter and Luke Evans, the latter of which is a revelation.

“Our Son” humanizes the realities and consequences of a broken marriage. It is a constant reminder for parents and guardians to put their kid’s needs before their own despite their adversities and differences.

Their chilling rapport throughout the film allows for more resonance; the tension is so palpable between them. They are raw, bold, and unflinching in their roles.

The Verdict

Overall, “Our Son” is a compelling film from start to finish, which will certainly spark conversations. The acting performances by Billy Porter and Luke Evans are dynamic and gut-wrenching. Their vulnerabilities are the viewer’s reward.

Phylicia Rashad delivers a controlled and potent performance as Maya, while Christopher Woodley gives a true breakout performance as eight-year-old Owen, proving that he is a young star in the making. Everybody in the cast brings something distinct to the table.

Director and screenwriter Bill Oliver proves to be a master provocateur, and he is not afraid to push the envelope. It is worth checking out, and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.