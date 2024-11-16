Review: Bill Barrett, Mena Suvari, and Eric Roberts star in ‘Beyond the Rush’ thriller

Bill Barrett in 'Beyond the Rush.' Photo Courtesy of 'Beyond the Rush'

Bill Barrett (“The Oval”), Mena Suvari, and Oscar nominee Eric Roberts star in the new film “Beyond the Rush.”

It was written and directed by Robert Sayegh. The synopsis is: Samuel Grievess (played by Bill Barrett) is a rising investigative journalist now demoted to covering the gossip column.

Samuel is a high-functioning addict who finds himself at a crossroads dealing with cascading mental health issues, childhood traumas, a failing career, and the pressures of starting a family.

When he receives a secret tip that a judge Martin Joy (Eric Roberts), from his damaged past, is suspected of deviant sexual acts within the juvenile court system, church, and community, Samuel goes undercover and rogue, returning to his old neighborhood.

Samuel attempts to reconcile his mother’s mental illness and must choose between addiction and obsession, or love and redemption.

Robert Sayegh expertly shot this film, and his screenplay was rich in character development, and it was neat to watch it unveil throughout the story.

Bill Barrett pulls off a tour de force acting performance, which runs the gamut… he is raw, dramatic, unapologetic, and sentimental, all in one.

Mena Suvari is sublime as Leah Grievess, while Eric Roberts delivers a controlled performance as the corrupt judge Martin Joy. Everybody in the cast offers something distinct to the table.

Cathy Moriarty, Frankie Faison, and Christopher Egan also star and they are noteworthy in their roles as well.

Without giving too much away, “Beyond the Rush” will take viewers on a wild and bumpy ride that should be experienced by all.

The Verdict

Overall, “Beyond the Rush” is a riveting, high-adrenaline, and edgy thriller that is not afraid to push the envelope. Strong performances by Bill Barrett, Mena Suvari, and Eric Roberts give this film its beating heart. They are all mesmerizing in their own unique ways.

Robert Sayegh did a superb job bringing this movie to life and he deserves to be commended for his vision. There is a rawness and authenticity to it like no other. “Beyond the Rush” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars.