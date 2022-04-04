Review: Big Time Rush release their stunning ‘Not Giving You Up’ acoustic video

Big Time Rush. Photo Credit: Jordan Kelsey Knight

The pop group Big Time Rush released their charming “Not Giving You Up” acoustic video.

This acoustic video performance highlights the group’s incredibly talented vocals and soaring harmonies; moreover, it is already proving to be an instant fan favorite. It garners two thumbs up, and it is the perfect complement to the actual single.



The track is the latest in new content from Big Time Rush ahead of their highly anticipated, “Forever Tour.” Produced by Live Nation, the 44-show tour will kick off on June 23 at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Washington, DC, making stops at iconic venues nationwide, including New York City’s Madison Square Garden on June 30, before wrapping up at the Concord Pavilion in Concord, CA on August 20.

Joining Big Time Rush on the road for select dates is their special musical guest, recording artist, social media phenom, and Big Time Rush super-fan, Dixie D’Amelio.

Their acoustic video for “Not Giving You Up” may be seen below.

Big Time Rush is made up of Kendall Schmidt, Logan Henderson, Carlos PenaVega, and James Maslow.

The acoustic version of “Not Giving You Up” is available by clicking here.

For more information on Big Time Rush, their new music, and their 2022 tour dates, visit their official website.

