Review: Big Time Rush release their irresistible ‘Not Giving You Up’ single and music video

Big Time Rush. Photo Courtesy of Big Time Rush

Big Time Rush released their highly-anticipated single and music video for “Not Giving You Up,” both of which are quite irresistible. Digital Journal has the scoop.

This electric pop hit is accompanied by a fun music video, directed by Erik Rojas, which premiered exclusively on Rolling Stone. The tune stands out sonically, lyrically, and vocally since features their soaring harmonies as a group.

In the nonchalant music video, all four band members Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson, and Carlos PenaVega, embark on a career as relationship specialists, where they offer their very own “Big Time Relationship Services.” It will resonate well with their fans.

Big Time Rush will be embarking on their “Forever Tour,” which will include a tour stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 30.

“Not Giving You Up” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two giant thumbs up.

For more information on Big Time Rush and their latest endeavors, check out their official website.

