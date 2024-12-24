Review: Big Time Rush hosts ‘Big Time Rush on Ice’ in Bridgeport, Connecticut

Big Time Rush. Photo Credit: Justin Schmalholz

On Saturday, December 14th, Big Time Rush hosted a special one-night only experience for their fans at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Big Time Rush was able to kick off the holiday season on a high note with “Big Time Rush on Ice.”

This event featured a first-of-its-kind, sold-out concert and skating spectacle from Carlos PenaVega, Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, and Logan Henderson that included plenty of surprises, fun, games, and other fun activities.

James Maslow remarked about the experience, “Big Time Rush on Ice was a vibe…I bet ya’ll thought we were kidding. Should we do this again?”

One of the biggest surprises from “Big Time Rush on Ice”, which elicited some of the loudest cheers, came at the start of the show when Carlos was presented with his infamous black hockey helmet.

A nod to their hit Nickelodeon show, “Big Time Rush,” this was the first time that the hockey helmet made an appearance at a Big Time Rush concert.



The band captivated their fans, some of whom traveled as far as the Netherlands to be there, with skating choreography by Adam Blake that included Big Time Rush and their “backup dancers” performing a pinwheel, a synchronized skating formation, as well as the choreography to their hit song, “Boyfriend,” on the ice, to end the evening.

“This last show of the year felt like a movie! Big thanks to our band and crew for holding it down for us,” Logan Henderson said.

Big Time Rush also brought out players from the Elite Hockey Academy in Bridgeport for a special “Pee Wee On Ice” scrimmage during the show. This marked the second annual Holiday Extravaganza for Big Time Rush.

“This is truly one for the books. Thank you all for one of the funnest shows we’ve ever played,” the band concurred as a whole.

Last year’s inaugural event was held in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and included a concert, Big Time Game Show with fan participation, surprises, on-stage antics that fans have come to love and even a surprise visit from Santa Claus.

Closing out the year, this noteworthy night followed the band’s sold-out U.K. and European tour this summer as well as their first-ever tours in Australia and Asia.

In 2023, Big Time Rush’s “Can’t Get Enough” Tour saw sold-out amphitheaters and arenas – selling out venues across America including Los Angeles’ KIA Forum and New York’s Jones Beach Theater.

To learn more about Big Time Rush, follow them on Instagram.