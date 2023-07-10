Review: Big Time Rush brings their ‘Can’t Get Enough’ tour to Jones Beach

Connect with us

On July 9, pop group Big Time Rush returned to the Jones Beach Theater on Long Island, New York.
On July 9, pop group Big Time Rush returned to the Jones Beach Theater on Long Island, New York.

This headlining show was a part of their “Can’t Get Enough” headlining tour. Big Time Rush is comprised of James Maslow, Kendall Schmidt, Carlos PenaVega, and Logan Henderson. They rose to prominence by starring in the Nickelodeon show of the same time.

Big Time Rush began their Jones Beach set with material from their latest studio offering “Another Life.” They kicked off their show with the album’s lead single “Can’t Get Enough,” prior to taking their fans on a trip down memory lane with such songs as “Elevate” and “Song for You.”

They brought us back to their newer material with their latest single “Waves” and “Weekends.”

Big Time Rush was able to simplify things down with raw, acoustic versions of “All Over Again,” “Any Kind of Guy,” and the soothing “Ask You Tonight,” where the Long Island audience served as their background vocalists. The sound system of this amphitheater was ideal for this portion of the show.

Over the course of the night, the pop band asked the audience if they were having a good time, and the answer was a resounding “yes.”

The second portion of their concert commenced with their newer tune “Forget You Now.” They immediately broke into “Love Me Love Me,” as well as such fan favorite recordings as “Paralyzed” and “Nothing Even Matters.”

They went on to perform a medley of such popular songs as “Famous,” “City is Ours,” “24/Seven,” “Shot in the Dark,” and “Big Night.” “Sing it with us,” they told the audience, as they encouraged them to sing along with them. Their set design and stage production were artistic and creative.

With the weather shaky for most of the day (overcast and rainy), it ended up raining again towards the end of their set.

For their encore, Big Time Rush returned to the stage with “Windows Down,” which is a summer anthem, and with such retro tunes as “Boyfriend,” which they performed sans hip hop artist Snoop Dogg and concluded their concert on a fitting note with “Til I Forget About You.”

One of the silver linings of the COVID-19 pandemic was that Big Time Rush got back together in 2021, and they have been touring (including a show at New York’s Madison Square Garden last summer) and releasing new singles, albums, and videos, ever since.

The only downside was that they didn’t get to sing “Not Giving You Up,” “Fall,” or “Honey,” all of which were tunes released during the pandemic, but it was evident that their main focus was their newest album “Another Life.” They more than made up for this with the inclusion of their early hits from their BTR album.

The Verdict

Overall, Big Time Rush delivered a pleasant, high-octane show at Jones Beach Theater on Long Island. They had good energy, and they interacted with the audience and even included some fans as part of their show.

For many people, this show was quite nostalgic, especially since “Big Time Rush” was a part of their childhood, and grew up watching their musical sitcom series on Nickelodeon.

Despite the rain, the fans were with them every step of the way, and they wanted to hear more (despite a setlist that already had more than 20 songs). It is recommended that fans of pop music see Big Time Rush when they come to town.

