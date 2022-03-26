Review: Big Shot rocks Mulcahy’s… with a little help from Randy Jackson of Zebra

Mike DelGuidice of Big Shot. Photo Credit: Gary Hahn

On March 25, the Billy Joel tribute band Big Shot rocked Mulcahy’s in Wantagh, and they were joined by special musical guest Randy Jackson of Zebra for two songs.

Mike DelGuidice opened his set with a cover of Peter Gabriel’s “Sledgehammer” and immediately broke into “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” and “Keeping the Faith,” where everybody was singing along with them.

He went on to praise his magnificent band, which included Thomas Jordan, Carmine Giglio, Nick Dimichino, Joe DeJesu, Mike Sorrentino, Mark Fineberg, and a talented horn section.

It was followed by a moving rendition of the ballad “Vienna,” and DelGuidice tipped his hat to journey with “When The Lights Go Down In The City.”

He showed some attitude on “Movin’ Out,” prior to melting hearts with a tender yet stirring rendition of “Goodnight Saigon,” where the crowd was chanting “USA, USA, USA.”

Equally beautiful was his original love ballad “Mona Lisa,” and he went on to perform the liberating “My Life” and “Don’t Ask Me Why,” which is Billy Joel’s daughter, Della Rose’s favorite song of her father’s.

He also honored the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Chicago with an enthralling version of “25 or 6 to 4.”

After a trip to “Allentown,” he belted out Aerosmith’s “Dream On” and he invited Randy Jackson of the acclaimed band Zebra on stage with him for two Led Zeppelin songs, which included “Rock and Roll” and “Immigrant Song,” where Jackson displayed his dynamic range.

His cover of Paul McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed” resonated well with the audience, and then DelGuidice performed an acoustic set that included John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer.” “We have a great crowd, great audience,” DelGuidice praised the fans at Mulcahy’s.

DelGuidice sang “Big Shot” and picked up the pace with the infectious “Only the Good Die Young,” prior to putting Long Island in a “New York State of Mind.”

The Verdict

Overall, Mike DelGuidice and Big Shot were superb at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island, and the inclusion of Zebra’s Randy Jackson in their set was an added treat. The entire band and horn section were notworthy. Their live show garnered two giant thumbs up.