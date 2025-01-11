Connect with us

Review: ‘Better Man’ showcases Robbie Williams’ sense of triumph

British singer-songwriter Robbie stars in the new film “Better Man” as a CGI-generated monkey, which was released via Paramount Pictures.
Markos Papadatos

Published

'Better Man'
A still from the film 'Better Man.' Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures.
A still from the film 'Better Man.' Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

Aside from Williams, it stars Jonno Davies, Steve Pemberton, Alison Steadman, Kate Mulvany, Frazer Hadfield, Damon Herriman, and Raechelle Banno, among others.

Australian filmmaker Michael Gracey (“The Greatest Showman”) directed the biopic from a screenplay by Simon Gleeson, Oliver Cole, and Gracey.

The synopsis is: “Better Man” is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and remarkable resurgence of British pop music superstar Robbie Williams, one of the greatest entertainers of all time. “I don’t see myself how others see me,” Williams admits in the movie. “I have always been a little less involved, to be honest.”

Under the visionary direction of Michael Gracey, the film is uniquely told from Williams’ viewpoint (through a chimp), thus capturing his signature wit, banter, and indomitable spirit.

It follows Robbie’s journey from childhood, to being the youngest member of chart-topping boyband Take That, through to his unparalleled achievements as a record-breaking solo artist – all the while confronting the challenges that stratospheric fame and success can bring.

Williams is able to showcase it all… the good, the bad, and the ugly. It will make viewers laugh, cry, and then laugh again. The inclusion of the CGI chimpanzee serves its overall effect.

There is a sincerity and authenticity to “Better Man,” and it is filled with raw emotions. It will certainly sparks conversations about fans as they will be in disbelief with some of the things that he went through in his turbulent life; moreover, it showcases Williams’ sense of triumph.

The filmmakers were able to take a risk with “Better Man,” and their risks paid off because the audience will be able to get to know Mr. Williams on a more intimate, personal, and unfiltered level, so it is safe to say that their goal was accomplished. Most importantly, it reminds us all that “we are enough” as its moral.

“Better Man” has a distinct concept to it, where it is able to tell Robbie Williams’ life story via an innovative and engaging method, and it works. “Better Man” garners four out of five stars.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 22,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

