Review: Bernadette Peters headlines Carnegie Hall in New York City

Bernadette Peters singing at Carnegie Hall in New York. Photo Credit: Chris Lee.

On Monday, October 28th, Tony winner Bernadette Peters headlined Carnegie Hall in New York City, where she performed for a sold-out venue.

She was able to tip her hat to the late but great Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim.

Peters kicked off her set with “Old Friends,” where she was able to instantly lure her audience in her show, and it was followed by “No One Is Alone” and “There Is Nothin’ Like a Dame,” which is one of this journalist’s personal favorite tunes from “South Pacific.”

She was able to slow down the tempo with the sultry “Fever” only to pick it back up again with the uplifting yet expressive “(When I Marry) Mister Snow.” Equally pristine and controlled was “It Might as Well Be Spring.”

Peters was able to interact well with her Manhattan audience, and she made them feel at home at Carnegie Hall.

She did the “Follies” classic “In Buddy’s Eyes” justice, while she showcased her trademark pipes on the power-ballad “Losing My Mind,” where she maintained solid control over her voice.

She was able to tug at the heartstrings with “Goodbye for Now,” and equally noteworthy was “Johanna.”

After “You Gotta Get A Gimmick,” she closed with the fan-favorite “Send in the Clowns,” which was superb and equal in excellence to the version that Judy Collins invested in it, as well as the enthralling “Being Alive,” where she left her audience wanting to hear more.

Encore

Fortunately, for fans and listeners, there was more. Peters returned to the stage for “Move On” and “Anyone Can Whistle,” both of which were sheer bliss, and received a tremendous response from the crowd.

In other Bernadette Peters news, on Monday, November 11th, 2024, The York Theatre Company will host their 32nd annual Oscar Hammerstein Award GALA, which will honor Bernadette Peters with the 2024 “Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theater” at The Edison Ballroom.

The Verdict

Overall, Bernadette Peters was able to take her audience on a captivating journey through music at Carnegie Hall. The music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim never sounded more alive and well.

From start to finish, Peters was sublime and she appeared comfortable on stage as she commanded the audience’s attention for the entire duration of her concert.

Her crystalline vocals are pure as the driven snow, and she proved to be a true song stylist.

It is highly recommended that one sees Bernadette Peters whenever she performs in town; one will not be disappointed. Her Carnegie Hall performance garnered an A rating.

To learn more about Broadway icon Bernadette Peters, check out her official website.