Review: Benson Boone kicks off the Global Citizen Festival in New York City

Benson Boone. Photo Credit: Dennis Leupold

On September 28, 2024, pop star Benson Boone performed at the Global Citizen Festival, which was held in NYC’s Central Park on the Great Lawn.

While Boone may be new to the Central Park stage in the Global Citizen Festival, Boone is no stranger to taking action and creating impact, in an effort to defeat poverty. Now, he is a global superstar with chart-topping hits and a global fanbase.

Sporting his blue New York T-shirt and blue jeans, Boone began his set on a high-octane note with “Coffee Cake,” where he was able to instantly to lure his listeners in his set and display his piercing high vocals.

“New York, how are we feeling today?” he inquired. “Thank you for coming out in the rain, bless your hearts. This next song is one of my favorites; it is called ‘Drunk in My Mind’.”

Boone was able to show down the tempo and deliver a soaring, sultry version of “Drunk in my Mind.” He maintained solid control over his harking voice, which was smooth as silk.

“Thank you,” he said effusively, following the positive reception.

“The last couple of songs I’ve had a song that has been doing well, and I wasn’t expecting it to,” he admitted. “This is a vey personal song to me, and if you any of you know the words, please sing along.”

Boone immediately broke into a piano-laden rendition of “Slow it Down,” which was sheer bliss.

“Thank you so much for having me out here Global Citizen Festival,” he expressed.

“Let’s give it up for the Global Citizen Festival everybody, please, come on,” he said. “For everyone that put this together, there are millions of people around the world that are going through things you can’t even imagine (the struggles that they are going through), and yes, one person doing one thing can’t do a lot but all of us doing one thing can.”

“It takes one step for a large group of people to make a big difference. We can all make a difference for people,” he underscored.

“So, thank you for being here and thank you for supporting people in poverty,” he said. “It means a lot to me, it means a lot to those people, and it means a lot to the people that are organizing this whole festival. Thank you so much.”

Boone closed with his signature song and global smash hit “Beautiful Things,” and he kicked it out of the ballpark. “This final song has changed my life,” he admitted.

Boone took a bow and expressed his gratitude to New York. “Thank you New York, enjoy the rest of the show, thanks for coming out today,” he concluded.

The Verdict

Overall, it was a vivacious, upbeat, and fun performance by Benson Boone at the 2024 Global Citizen Festival in New York. It is highly recommended that one sees Boone whenever they are in town; they will not be disappointed. His live set garnered an A rating.

