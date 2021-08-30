Connect with us

Review: Benji Sanjez charms on sultry single ‘My Fault’ and music video

Rising artist Benji Sanjez released his charming music video for his sultry pop single “My Fault.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Benji Sanjez
Benji Sanjez. Photo Courtesy of Benji Sanjez
Benji Sanjez. Photo Courtesy of Benji Sanjez

Sanjez hails from Bedfordshire, United Kingdom. “My Fault” has a retro vibe to it, with neat bass lines and catchy hooks. The song stands out lyrically and sonically, and he allows his rich, soulful vocals to shine on this track.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come from Benji Sanchez in the future musically.

On his new song, Sanjez remarked, “I had so much fun making this record with semi-established Norwegian producer Magnus Foss, I would definitely do it again. We were so inspired by the early 2000’s pop/R&B sound that we even sampled some of Craig David’s ‘7 Days’ for the hook; it was most certainly a major inspiration for the record & an overall amazing experience.”

“My Fault” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up. Well done.

To learn more about Benji Sanjez, follow him on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

