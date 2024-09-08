Connect with us

Review: Bella DeLong, Amber Janea and Daryl Tofa star in ‘Don’t Turn Out the Lights’

“Don’t Turn Out the Lights” is a new horror thriller that was written and directed by filmmaker Andy Fickman.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Bella DeLong in 'Don't Turn Out the Lights'
Bella DeLong in 'Don't Turn Out the Lights.' Photo Courtesy of Quiver Distribution.
“Don’t Turn Out the Lights” is a new horror thriller that was written and directed by filmmaker Andy Fickman (“Race to Witch Mountain”).

It was released On Demond and on digital on September 6th, 2024, via Quiver Distribution.

The cast features Bella DeLong, Amber Janea, Daryl Tofa (“The Outsiders”), Ana Zambrana, Crystal Lake Evans, John Bucy, Jasper Cole, and Jarrett Brown.

The synopsis is: A group of friends embark on a road trip to a music festival, oblivious to the supernatural horrors that await them along the way when their RV breaks down on an abandoned road.

While they think they are going to a hedonistic festival for sex, drugs and rock and roll, there is a different turn of events that awaits them.

Bella DeLong is bubbly as Carrie, Amber Janea is a force of nature, Ana Zambrana is sassy as Gaby, Daryl Tofa is transformative as Chris Soriano, while Jasper Cole delivers a controlled and memorable cameo performance.

In fact, everybody in the cast makes this film work due to their solid and convincing efforts.

“Don’t Turn Out the Lights” is available to stream on Apple TV+ by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, “Don’t Turn Out the Lights” is a campy, eccentric, and entertaining movie. As expected, it is creepy thanks to its body count, and the twists and turns in the plot. Andy Fickman is an invigorating director and storyteller.

It is a movie about surviving the supernatural forces that are lurking in the woods; moreover, it will certainly spark conversations among the viewers. It has a retro horror vibe to it, so prepare to be blown away.

“Don’t Turn Out the Lights” is feel-good escapism, fun to watch with popcorn, and it garners four out of five stars.

Markos Papadatos
