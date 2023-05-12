Review: Belinda Carlisle releases her new solo EP ‘Kismet’

Belinda Carlisle. Photo Credit: Nick Spanos

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Go’s released her highly-anticipated new solo EP “Kismet” via BMG, and it rocks.

All five songs on the EP were written by 14-time Academy Award nominee Diane Warren (lyrics and the music). The EP was produced by Mati Gavriel.

It opens with the lead single “Big Big Love,” featuring its catchy hooks and neat synths, where her voice is as crystalline and resonant.

“Big Big Love” marks Carlisle’s first new English language studio recording in over 25 years. It was hailed as her “career comeback” song, and rightfully so.

It is followed by the vivacious “If U Go,” which is this journalist’s personal favorite tune on the EP. Equally impressive is “Deeper Into You” with its infectious chorus.

She slows down the tempo on the stirring yet glorious “I Couldn’t Do That To Me.” “Kismet” closes on a fitting note with “Sanity,” where she leaves her fans and listeners yearning for more.

Diane Warren and Belinda Carlisle. Photo Credit: Joe Poindexter

In “Kismet,” Belinda Carlisle sounds as good as ever, and she proves that she is at the top of her game musically, where she only gets better with age and experience.

There is a lot of variety on this musical effort, which makes it extremely hard to select a personal favorite recording.

With this EP, Carlisle is a gem, like a diamond that reflects prisms of many beautiful colors when the light shines upon it.

Carlisle will be embarking on a U.S. headlining tour this July, where she will be bringing the new music to the fans. On July 17, she will be playing Sony Hall in Manhattan

“Kismet” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners an A rating.