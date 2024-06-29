Review: BBMak performs at The Cutting Room in New York City

BBMak. Photo Credit: Allister Ann.

On Monday, June 24, British pop group BBMak performed at The Cutting Room in New York City for an intimate group of fans.

BBMak is made up of Mark Barry, Christian Burns, and Stephen “Ste” McNally. McNally and Burns accompanied themselves on acoustic guitars during this concert while Barry played the shakers.

Acoustic show

BBMak began their set with the upbeat and infectious “Out of My Heart,” and they immediately broke into “I’m Not in Love” and “Still On Your Side,” which is one of their smash hits, which displayed their soaring harmonies.

They segued into “Next Time,” “Can’t Say,” and “I Can Tell,” all of which are deep cuts from their debut studio album “Sooner or Later,” and they had the potential to become radio singles in their own right.

Equally noteworthy were their newer songs “Bullet Train” and “Powerstation.”

Christian Burns and Mark Barry killed the lead vocals on their distinct cover of Extreme’s “More Than Words.”

After “Unpredictable,” they immediately broke into the melodically stunning ballad “Ghost of You and Me,” which was sheer bliss.

They closed their set with their signature tune “Back Here.” “Sing it,” they exclaimed midway through the song as bubbles flowed throughout the venue.

Their acappella ending of “Back Here” was quite soothing and remarkable. “We love you guys, thank you guys,” the band expressed effusively.

The Verdict

Overall, BBMak was superb at The Cutting Room in Manhattan. They were able to provide ’00s pop nostalgia for their fans and listeners. These British lads looked and sounded great, thus proving that age is just a number.

This concert allowed each band member to display their own unique talent, and their fans in the Big Apple loved them in return.

It is highly recommended that one sees them perform when they are in town. Their live show at The Cutting Room garnered two giant thumbs up. Bravo.

For more information on BBMak, check out their official homepage, and follow them on Instagram.