Review: Barry Manilow performs at Rockefeller Center in New York

Barry Manilow performing at Rockefeller Center. Photo by Ralph Bavaro, NBC.

On November 29, Barry Manilow performed in New York’s Rockefeller Center just in time for the annual tree lighting ceremony.

NBC news anchor Al Roker introduced Manilow as an “absolute legend.”

A Grammy award-winning artist, Manilow performed Mariah Carey’s holiday standard “All I Want For Christmas is You” with a slight twist to it. He sang the tune in a slower, expressive, and jazzy fashion, which allowed his rich, rumbling voice to shine; even at the age of 80, his voice was smooth as silk. It was well-received by the Big Apple audience.

Kelly Clarkson reiterated that Manilow is “legendary.” Manilow revealed to Clarkson that he is celebrating the holidays this year by “being off the road,” being home, and “playing with the dogs.”

He was joined by the Young People’s Chorus of New York City, and they performed a joyful performance of “Because It’s Christmas (For All The Children),” which was uplifting and full of positivity. “Happy Holidays everybody,” Manilow said, following the warm response.

His new TV special “A Very Barry Christmas” will premiere on Monday, December 11 on NBC.

To learn more about Barry Manilow, check out his official website.