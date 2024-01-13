Review: Bailey Chase and Jesse Kove star in ‘Far Haven’ western film

Jesse Kove and Bailey Chase in 'Far Haven.' Photo Credit: Dee Ann Deaton.

Actors Bailey Chase and Jesse Kove star in the new western movie “Far Haven,” which was directed by Gary Wheeler.

The cast also features Chris Mulkey, Amanda Righetti as the female lead Lily, Martin Kove as Ambrose Masse, Bruce Boxleitner as Ben, Nancy Stafford as Alma, and Emmy winner A Martinez as Abraham. Jesse Kove plays Clay Cassidy.

In 1887, after serving two years in Yuma Territorial Prison, wrongfully accused for treason, Hunter Braddock (Bailey Chase), a virtuous man with a complex past, moves back to the Arizona town of Far Haven to start over with his two young children.

When his father-in-law is brutally attacked by an unidentified raiding party, Braddock must take on the corrupt forces strangling the town in order to protect what he loves most.

Bailey Chase gives a badass lead performance as Hunter Braddock, which is bold and brave; moreover, he shares some solid scenes with Jesse Kove.

The script by Dustin Rikert and William Shockley fulfills the ensemble cardinal rule for a western, where every actor is given his or her own characterization.

A Martinez delivers a controlled and commanding performance as Abraham. They all bring something unique to the table. It is filled with action and multiple twists and turns.

The Verdict

Overall, “Far Haven” is a winning western by Gary Wheeler, which is high-octane and entertaining. The entire cast is memorable, and there is rawness and authenticity to this movie. It has a retro, nostalgic vibe to it, which pays homage to the westerns most millennials grew up watching. garners an A- rating.