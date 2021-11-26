Review: AVAION soars on ‘Pieces’ re-release with VIZE and Leony

AVAION, VIZE, and Leony re-release 'Pieces.' Photo Courtesy of Urbal Rebel PR

AVAION is back stronger than ever with his re-release of “Pieces,” where he is joined by VIZE and Leony. Digital Journal has the scoop.

This new version of his 2019 platinum-selling single is now a soaring collaboration with the two top-tier electronic artists. This refreshing rendition is soothing and hypnotic and it is worth checking out.

The original version of “Pieces” was certified platinum in 2021, and now, the German burgeoning talent works with fellow countrymen and hitmaking specialists VIZE, along with Leony, who provides a sultry and crystalline new vocal take.

This new release caps a great year for AVAION, who has also released standout singles ‘Love Again’, Fallin’’ with Why So Sad, and ‘I don’t know why’.

VIZE have been consistently delivering top-notch singles since their breakthrough, while Leony has worked with a host of dance music’s finest, including Sam Feldt, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and Rompasso.

“Pieces” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up.