Review: Artemas releases new live visual, earns BRIT Award nod, reveals 2025 tour dates

Artemas. Photo Courtesy of Artemas.

UK-based singer-songwriter Artemas released his new visual for the live performance of “i always kinda knew you’d be the death of me,” which was filmed in London.

He has also earned a BRIT nomination, and he announced his new tour dates.

The song “i always kinda knew you’d be the death of me” has a hypnotic vibe to it, coupled by Artemas’ rich, crisp vocals.

“I always kinda knew you’d be the death of me, Oh, honey, I know (yeah),” he sings in the opening verse, instantly luring listeners in. As soon as the tune starts, there is a mystery to it, which makes the audience make to hear more.

It has a retro ’90s and ’00s Nirvana feel to it, which makes it that much more appealing to fans; moreover, the lyrics are relevant and relatable. His rumbling voice is smooth as silk. Well done.

Hopefully, he will release an acoustic version of “i always kinda knew you’d be the death of me” in the near future.

Recently, Artemas scored his first-ever BRIT Award nomination for “Song of the Year” for his global smash hit, “i like the way you kiss me,” which was ubiquitous on social media over the past year.

The 2025 BRIT Awards show will air on Sunday, March 1st.

In addition, Artemas just announced 24 new tour dates, which will include his festival debuts at Coachella, Governors Ball, and Lollapalooza Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Speaking of the 2025 Governors Ball, Artemas will be performing there on June 7th in Queens, New York.

To learn more about rising artist Artemas and his music, follow him on Instagram and check out his official website.