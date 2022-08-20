Review: ‘Art of Passion’ is a riveting thriller on Lifetime

Katie Reese and Victor Alfieri in 'Art of Passion.' Photo Courtesy of Lifetime

“Art of Passion” is a riveting new thriller on Lifetime, which was written and directed by showrunner Christie Will Wolf.

Hope Williams (played by Katie Reese) is a successful ER doctor, who reluctantly meets an accomplished artist named James Sosa (Victor Alfieri) on a girls’ night out.

James is everything her past lovers were not, and he forces her to discover a side of her that she never knew existed. As Hope’s sexual life steams up, her work takes a turn for the worse when Arnie McDougal, an abusive husband of a battered patient (played by Gregg Weiner) blames her for his misgivings.

Soon, Hope’s personal life becomes entangled with her work life, and both are put at risk.

Katie Reese delivers a bold and badass lead performance as Hope (where viewers can slightly recall Natalie Portman), while Victor Alfieri is charming as the artistic and creative James. Both actors have good and steamy chemistry together and it translates well on screen.

The trailer for “Art of Passion” may be seen below.

The Verdict

Overall, “Art of Passion” is a compelling new Lifetime thriller by Christie Will Wolf, and it is a film that is certainly worth checking out. The acting performances by the cast are extraordinary, and they are not afraid to be raw and vulnerable. “Art of Passion” garners four out of five stars.