Review: Armin van Buuren, Gareth Emery, and Owl City mesmerize with ‘Forever & Always’

Armin van Buuren. Photo Credit: Bart Heemskerk

Armin van Buuren, Gareth Emery, and Owl City mesmerize with their powerhouse electronic collaboration “Forever & Always.”

With a Grammy nomination and five DJ Mag Top 100 No. 1 positions to his credit, Armin van Buuren and fellow trance trailblazer Gareth Emery joined forces with Owl City (known for “Fireflies” and “Good Time” with Carly Rae Jepsen) for their highly-anticipated collaboration “Forever & Always,” which is sheer magic. This tune was teased in Armin van Buuren’s Ultra Miami and Wembley Arena sets earlier this year. It is lively, energetic, ethereal, and utterly addicting.

It is featured in Armin’s upcoming “Feel Again Pt. 2” album trilogy. It premiered during Armin’s Ultra Miami Mainstage set and ASOT 1000 in Los Angeles, this heartfelt song takes listeners on a sonic journey with crisp, emotive vocals by Adam Young and instrumentals before reaching an explosive drop that transforms it into a refreshing music festival anthem

“This turned out amazing. Really excited about this. Stream it everywhere,” Adam Young of Owl City posted on Instagram.

Gareth Emery praised Adam Young for his talent. “Absolute dream to have a song with you, my man,” Emery exclaimed. “Will be playing this in my sets for years. All the love!”

“Forever & Always” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is a match made in electronic music heaven, and it garners an A rating.