Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Armin van Buuren, Gareth Emery, and Owl City mesmerize with ‘Forever & Always’

Armin van Buuren, Gareth Emery, and Owl City mesmerize with their powerhouse collaboration “Forever & Always.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Armin van Buuren
Armin van Buuren. Photo Credit: Bart Heemskerk
Armin van Buuren. Photo Credit: Bart Heemskerk

Armin van Buuren, Gareth Emery, and Owl City mesmerize with their powerhouse electronic collaboration “Forever & Always.”

With a Grammy nomination and five DJ Mag Top 100 No. 1 positions to his credit, Armin van Buuren and fellow trance trailblazer Gareth Emery joined forces with Owl City (known for “Fireflies” and “Good Time” with Carly Rae Jepsen) for their highly-anticipated collaboration “Forever & Always,” which is sheer magic. This tune was teased in Armin van Buuren’s Ultra Miami and Wembley Arena sets earlier this year. It is lively, energetic, ethereal, and utterly addicting.

It is featured in Armin’s upcoming “Feel Again Pt. 2” album trilogy. It premiered during Armin’s Ultra Miami Mainstage set and ASOT 1000 in Los Angeles, this heartfelt song takes listeners on a sonic journey with crisp, emotive vocals by Adam Young and instrumentals before reaching an explosive drop that transforms it into a refreshing music festival anthem

“This turned out amazing. Really excited about this. Stream it everywhere,” Adam Young of Owl City posted on Instagram.

Gareth Emery praised Adam Young for his talent. “Absolute dream to have a song with you, my man,” Emery exclaimed. “Will be playing this in my sets for years. All the love!”

“Forever & Always” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is a match made in electronic music heaven, and it garners an A rating.

In this article:Adam Young, armin van buuren, Electronic, forever & always, Gareth Emery, Owl City
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 18,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Facebook's role in an abortion prosecution has raised fresh worries from advocates Facebook's role in an abortion prosecution has raised fresh worries from advocates

Social Media

Fresh fears after Facebook’s role in US abortion case

Facebook sparked outrage by complying with US police probing an abortion case.

9 hours ago

Tech & Science

New studies show Antarctica’s largest ice sheet crumbling faster than previously thought

New research on Antarctica doubles the previous estimates of loss from ice shelves and details how the continent is changing.

9 hours ago

Business

Interview: Why the future of advertising is with AI

With AI and ML, the machine has the ability to analyze troves of data in minutes, recognize patterns.

22 hours ago

Business

Five tips to deal with Stack’s data breach

Backing up your Slack is essential if Slack serves as a knowledge management repository and a critical asset in the organization.

22 hours ago