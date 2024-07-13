Review: Armin van Buuren and David Guetta release their ‘In the Dark’ collaboration featuring Aldae

Connect with us

Electronic artists Armin van Buuren and David Guetta released their new ‘In the Dark’ collaboration, which features Aldae on lead vocals.
Electronic artists Armin van Buuren and David Guetta released their new ‘In the Dark’ collaboration, which features Aldae on lead vocals.

This soaring track was released via Armada Music, and ironically enough, this is their first-ever collaboration together.

The long-awaited single was released weeks after the pair teased the tune during their back-to-back set at Ushuaïa Ibiza during David Guetta’s residency.

The lyrics are warm, timely, and relevant, and Aldae’s rich, soothing vocals help elevate it to a higher level. Aldae showcases his prowess as both a singer and songwriter on this tune. This song was created during a collaborative session in Los Angeles, California.

The song is captivating from start to finish with an impressive production, enthralling lyrics and a message of hope that this one special person out there that can be one’s “lightning in the dark,” to quote its lyrics.

“In the Dark” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, “In the Dark” by David Guetta and Armin van Buuren is a dance anthem of empowerment, and it deserves a Grammy nomination for “Best Dance/Electronic Recording,” at the very least (if not win). It is uplifting, euphoric, and sheer bliss.

This collaboration is a substantial indication that both David and Armin are still at the top of their game musically (20-plus years into their careers); moreover, it is the quintessential banger for any electronic music festival. “In the Dark” garners an A rating.

To learn more about Armin van Buuren, follow him on Instagram.

For more information on David Guetta, follow him on Instagram.

