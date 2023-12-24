Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Annika Noelle releases her version of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’

Actress and singer Annika Noelle (“The Bold and The Beautiful”) released her new version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Annika Noelle
Annika Noelle. Photo Credit: Sela Shiloni
Annika Noelle. Photo Credit: Sela Shiloni

Actress and singer Annika Noelle (“The Bold and The Beautiful”) released her new version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

An Emmy-nominated actress, Noelle is known for her acting work as Hope Logan on the CBS daytime drama series “The Bold and The Beautiful.”

Most recently, she starred in the Netflix holiday movie “Holiday in the Vineyards,” directed by Alex Ranarivelo, where she worked opposite such daytime actors as Josh Swickard (“General Hospital”) and Eileen Davidson (“The Young and The Restless”).

This holiday song came out on Christmas Eve, which coincides with Noelle’s birthday. She collaborated with producer Kyle McCammon, who plays upright bass, as well as producer Blake Straus on the guitar. She also described Steve Markoff as her “sounding board.”

In a post on Instagram, Noelle went on to thank the late artists Julie London and Frank Sinatra for the inspiration, and she went on to wish everyone “Happy Holidays.”

This distinct rendition is controlled, resonant, and it has an element of nostalgia to it. Noelle allows her crisp and crystalline vocals to shine on this holiday classic.

It is the quintessential song to listen to while wrapping up presents (or even opening and unwrapping presents for that matter), and it goes well during dinnertime or while sipping tea on the couch.

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is worth more than just a passing glance. For anybody who is unfamiliar with Annika Noelle’s singing voice, this song is a neat introduction to her artistry as a vocalist. Well done.

To learn more about Annika Noelle, follow her on Instagram.

In this article:Actress, annika noelle, cbs, Daytime, Holiday, Holiday in the Vineyards, Netflix, Series, Singer, The Bold and the Beautiful
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 20,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Goodbye conversational AI and hello generative AI?

The focus will shift towards deeper integration of Large Language Models (LLMs) into conversational AI.

16 hours ago
Terrence Terrell Terrence Terrell

Entertainment

Terrence Terrell talks about starring in ‘Obliterated’ on Netflix

Terrence Terrell ("Giants") chatted about starring as Trunk in the series "Obliterated" on Netflix.

21 hours ago
Headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, VNG is one of Vietnam's leading game publishers and also runs a digital wallet and the country's most popular messaging platform Headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, VNG is one of Vietnam's leading game publishers and also runs a digital wallet and the country's most popular messaging platform

Tech & Science

‘Beyond our borders’: Vietnam tech firm VNG takes on world best

Headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, VNG is one of Vietnam's leading game publishers and also runs a digital wallet and the country's most...

18 hours ago
Eleven weeks of war have killed thousands in Gaza and displaced the vast majority of its inhabitants, officials say Eleven weeks of war have killed thousands in Gaza and displaced the vast majority of its inhabitants, officials say

World

In Gaza, displaced women recount lives upended by war

Eleven weeks of war have killed thousands in Gaza and displaced the vast majority of its inhabitants, officials say - Copyright AFP -Mai YaghiA...

19 hours ago