Review: Annika Noelle releases her version of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’

Annika Noelle. Photo Credit: Sela Shiloni

Actress and singer Annika Noelle (“The Bold and The Beautiful”) released her new version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

An Emmy-nominated actress, Noelle is known for her acting work as Hope Logan on the CBS daytime drama series “The Bold and The Beautiful.”

Most recently, she starred in the Netflix holiday movie “Holiday in the Vineyards,” directed by Alex Ranarivelo, where she worked opposite such daytime actors as Josh Swickard (“General Hospital”) and Eileen Davidson (“The Young and The Restless”).

This holiday song came out on Christmas Eve, which coincides with Noelle’s birthday. She collaborated with producer Kyle McCammon, who plays upright bass, as well as producer Blake Straus on the guitar. She also described Steve Markoff as her “sounding board.”

In a post on Instagram, Noelle went on to thank the late artists Julie London and Frank Sinatra for the inspiration, and she went on to wish everyone “Happy Holidays.”

This distinct rendition is controlled, resonant, and it has an element of nostalgia to it. Noelle allows her crisp and crystalline vocals to shine on this holiday classic.

It is the quintessential song to listen to while wrapping up presents (or even opening and unwrapping presents for that matter), and it goes well during dinnertime or while sipping tea on the couch.

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is worth more than just a passing glance. For anybody who is unfamiliar with Annika Noelle’s singing voice, this song is a neat introduction to her artistry as a vocalist. Well done.

To learn more about Annika Noelle, follow her on Instagram.