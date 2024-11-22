Review: Angels + Kings release their new single ‘Lightning’

Angels + Kings. Photo Courtesy of Angels + Kings.

The musical duo Angels + Kings released their breakthrough single “Lightning,” and it is quite inspirational.

Angels + Kings is comprised of Carlos PenaVega of Big Time Rush and Alex Marshall of The Cab. They have joined forces and created this new musical venture.

As Angels + Kings, Carlos and Alex hope to fuse their unique backgrounds, musical influences, life passions, in order to create a fresh sound that is a blend of pop, rock, indie, adult contemporary, and even contemporary inspirational music.

The lyrics of “Lightning” are pure poetry and they are timely and relevant, especially with the current state of the world. The song ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, honesty, and simplicity.

“Lightning” truly captures the complex journey and essence of what it means to be human.

“What a blessing it is to create music we love and share it with the world. We couldn’t do this without the unwavering support from our family, friends, and all of you—your encouragement means everything. This new chapter with ‘Lightning’ is just the beginning, and we can’t wait to see where it takes us. Thank you for being with us on this journey,” both artists expressed via a joint post on social media.

Both artists collaborated together for the original music of “Get Him Back for Christmas,” which is Carlos’ new holiday movie for Great American Family with his wife Alexa, which will premiere on December 14th.

Angels + Kings affords both artists a creative platform where they can explore and foster new musical horizons while honoring their shared passion for faith, family, and community.

Carlos PenaVega remarked, “Collaborating on ‘Get Him Back for Christmas’ was an amazing experience, and it quickly became clear that we had something special together.”

“Alex and I decided to lean into that captivating energy and create Angels + Kings, a true musical partnership both personally and professionally,” PenaVega acknowledged.

“Lightning” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two giant thumbs up.

It is evident that Carlos PenaVega and Alex Marshll are a match made in musical heaven as Angels + Kings. They deserve to be the next Maverick City in music.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more quality music to come from Angels + Kings in the near future. Angels + Kings are poised for stardom in their own right as a duo.