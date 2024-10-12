Review: Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach star in ‘Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit’

Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker. Photo Courtesy of Allister Foster, Hallmark Media.

Actors Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach star in the new Hallmark mystery “Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit,” which premiered on October 11th.

The synopsis is: Goldy Berry (Nikki DeLoach) caters a VIP concert and goes on a date with Tom (Andrew Walker).

In this movie, directed by David Winning, a caterer’s date turns awry when the singer at the event she’s catering gets electrocuted, making it a crime scene she has to help investigate.

This is perhaps the most intriguing and compelling film in the “Curious Caterer” franchise thus far. It is nice for the audience to see the two leads finally go on a date together, which has been long overdue.

The screenplay is extremely well-written, and it will keep the audience at the edge of their seats as they try to figure out who was responsible for this murder.

Andrew Walker is charming and delightful as Tom (who is also the voice of reason), while DeLoach is exuberant as Goldy. Jaycie Dotin is just as wonderful as Marla Maguire.

There is something in this rom-com Hallmark mystery for everyone. It is feel-good and uplifting adventure. Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach once again prove that they are at the top of their game. The fans should buckle up and prepare to be blown away.

“Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit” is a must-see, and it garners an A rating. Well done.

Speaking of Walker and DeLoach, they will be a part of the 2024 Christmas Con fan event in New Jersey at the New Jersey Expo Center this December.