Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach charm in ‘Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate’

Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach charm in the intriguing new original mystery “‘Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate.”

Published

'Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate'
Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker in 'Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate.' Photo Credit: Craig Minielly, Crown Media
Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker in 'Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate.' Photo Credit: Craig Minielly, Crown Media

Actors Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach charm in the intriguing new original mystery “‘Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate,” which premiered on Sunday, April 10, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Anthony Metchie directed the film from a script by Erinne Dobson and John Christian Plummer. It is based on the books “Catering to Nobody” and “Dying for Chocolate” by Diane Mott Davidson.

Nikki DeLoach plays Goldy, a spirited single mom, who is thrust into the role of town detective to help solve a friend’s mysterious and sudden death.

Both of their characters deserve to be commended for showcasing a great deal of respect for each other’s occupations.

While the clock is ticking to find the culprit, Goldy strikes up an unlikely partnership with Detective Tom Schultz (Andrew Walker), who leans into Goldy’s local knowledge.

As their relationship shows signs of blossoming, the suspect list in the town increases. Will Goldy and Tom be able to find the true murderer?

The trailer for “Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate” may be seen below.

The entire time the audience will be left guessing who the real murderer is, and once that person’s identity is revealed, everyone will surely be shocked.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger for many more films (starring Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach) in the “Curious Caterer” mystery series.

“Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate” is from Timeless Pictures Basset Hound Distribution Production Company. Ben Silverman, Alexandre Coscas, and Michael R. Goldstein all served as executive producers with Cynde Harmon as producer.

Hallmark fans that enjoyed Ryan McPartlin’s “Cut, Color, Murder” mystery will certainly like “Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate.” Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach excel in this mystery, and there is something in it for everyone.

“Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate” garners two thumbs up. Well done.

In this article:andrew walker, curious caterer, dying for chocolate, hallmark, Mystery, nikki deloach
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Shanghai lockdown proving everybody wrong as global commercial hub paralysed

The huge lockdown, which has required 26 million people to stay home has become unworkable.

11 hours ago

World

Civilians flee east Ukraine as Kyiv readies for ‘big battles’

Ukraine is preparing for "big battles" against Moscow's forces in the east of the country.

23 hours ago
Stalin-era mass graves unearthed in Ukraine Stalin-era mass graves unearthed in Ukraine

World

A new mass grave containing dozens of bodies of civilians has been found near Kyiv

A new mass grave has been found near Kyiv, as the Russian Army continurs to kill all in its path.

22 hours ago

World

Holocaust denial to be banned in Canada to counter antisemitism

Holocaust denial is to be outlawed in Canada, in a further effort to stamp out rising antisemitism.

23 hours ago