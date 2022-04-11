Review: Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach charm in ‘Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate’

Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker in 'Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate.' Photo Credit: Craig Minielly, Crown Media

Actors Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach charm in the intriguing new original mystery “‘Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate,” which premiered on Sunday, April 10, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Anthony Metchie directed the film from a script by Erinne Dobson and John Christian Plummer. It is based on the books “Catering to Nobody” and “Dying for Chocolate” by Diane Mott Davidson.

Nikki DeLoach plays Goldy, a spirited single mom, who is thrust into the role of town detective to help solve a friend’s mysterious and sudden death.

Both of their characters deserve to be commended for showcasing a great deal of respect for each other’s occupations.

While the clock is ticking to find the culprit, Goldy strikes up an unlikely partnership with Detective Tom Schultz (Andrew Walker), who leans into Goldy’s local knowledge.

As their relationship shows signs of blossoming, the suspect list in the town increases. Will Goldy and Tom be able to find the true murderer?

The trailer for “Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate” may be seen below.

The entire time the audience will be left guessing who the real murderer is, and once that person’s identity is revealed, everyone will surely be shocked.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger for many more films (starring Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach) in the “Curious Caterer” mystery series.

“Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate” is from Timeless Pictures Basset Hound Distribution Production Company. Ben Silverman, Alexandre Coscas, and Michael R. Goldstein all served as executive producers with Cynde Harmon as producer.

Hallmark fans that enjoyed Ryan McPartlin’s “Cut, Color, Murder” mystery will certainly like “Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate.” Andrew Walker and Nikki DeLoach excel in this mystery, and there is something in it for everyone.

“Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate” garners two thumbs up. Well done.