Review: Andrew Walker and Ashley Williams star in their new Hallmark holiday movie

Actors Andrew Walker and Ashley Williams star in their new Hallmark holiday movie “Jingle Bell Run,” which premiered on Saturday, November 16th on Hallmark.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Andrew Walker and Ashley Williams
Andrew Walker and Ashley Williams. Photo Credit: Allister Foster, Hallmark Media.
Lucie Guest directed from a screenplay by Stephanie Sourapas and Tom McCurrie.

The synopsis is: Self-described bookworm Avery (Ashley Williams) is paired with retired hockey star Wes (Andrew Walker) to compete in a holiday race across America. The team struggles through themed challenges until romance runs its course.

Not only are they a holiday dream team in the film, but they are a Hallmark dream team to work with. This is a movie that makes viewers want to root for the two leads.

Affectionately known as the slapshot king of Chicago, Wes has good chemistry with Avery. Basically, two total opposites team up for an incredible race this holiday season, and they wind up finding love along the way.

It’s a tale of taking risks and chances, as well as getting comfortable being uncomfortable.

Teana-Marie Smith, EaeMya ThynGi, Emilio Merritt, and Brad Harder also star in this rom-com and they are all noteworthy as well.

“Jingle Bell Run” is the feel-good, upbeat and physical movie that the audience didn’t know they needed this holiday season. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners four out of five stars. Well done.

In this article:andrew walker, ashley williams, Brad Harder, Film, hallmark, Holiday, Movie, rom-com
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

